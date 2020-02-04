Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
CASTELLANO, MATILDA (MIL­LIE), formerly of West Scranton, private, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

FRITCH, WILLIAM, Scranton, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Divine Liturgy, St. Michael's Byz­antine Catholic Church, Dun­more. Interment with military honors, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.

GAMBO, IRENE E., Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10:30 a.m., funeral home. Condolences, www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

GRANDE, ALDA MARY, Scott Twp., blessing service, Monday, St. Mary's Chapel, St. John's Cem­etery, Throop, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock. Pallbearers: John Christopher, Rudi Hertwig, Tony Grande, John Glinsky III, Thomas Baldoni and Gene LaRue.

GRIFFITHS, ROBERT J., West Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Dr. Elliott Cooke. Interment, Washburn Street Cemetery. Con­tri­butions: Jackson Street Bap­tist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

HUGHES, TORI L., Carbondale, today, 4 to 6 p.m., Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cre­mation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Service, 5:45, by the Rev. Donald Perry. Inter­ment, later date. Condolences, funeral home website.

JABLONOWSKI, ROBERT EDWARD, South Abington Twp., Thursday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, SS. Cyril and Meth­odius Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cre­mation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Con­do­len­ces: funeral home website.

JONES, SANDRA CUSUMANO, Old Forge, private, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

KOLCHARNO, PAUL "CHA­N­EY," Olyphant, Wednesday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Ave­nue, Olyphant, by Monsignor Mic­hael Delaney. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dun­more. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Donations: Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant.

KRAFJACK, RONALD, Newton Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Church of St. Benedict, 1849 New­ton Ransom Blvd. Arrange­ments: Lawrence E. Young Fune­ral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or UCP of NEPA, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18503.

LESCHINSKI, FRANK J., Clarks Summit, today, funeral liturgy, 10:30 a.m., funeral home, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Inter­ment, with military honors, Abing­ton Hills Cemetery, South Abing_ton Twp. Arrangements: Jen­nings-Calvey Funeral and Crema­tion Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

McKAY, IRVING, West Scran­ton, blessing service, Thursday, noon, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Burial, Dunmore Cem­e­tery. Visitation, 10 to service.

McLAUGHLIN, VIRGINIA, Dun­more, private, Morell-LaBelle Fune­ral Home.

MERCADO, MIRZA E., Scran­ton, Wednesday, blessing service, 7 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 4 to services. Condolences: funeral home website.

PIECHOCKI, FRANK, Nichol­son, memorial blessing service, Friday, 8 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Calling hours, 6 to ser­vice. Donations: Disabled Amer­ican Veterans.

REBOVICH, CHERYL (DUS­ZAK), Scranton, memorial service, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St. Duryea.

STAUFFER, ROBERT SCOTT, Simpsonville, S.C., formerly of Clarks Summit, celebration of life, Saturday, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Inter­ment, Glenwood Mausoleum and Memorial Park, 703 Morgan High­way, Clarks Summit. Calling hours, 10 to service. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abing­ton Twp., PA 18411.

WHEATLEY, JIM, celebration of life, 11 a.m., Saturday, First Uni­ver­salist Church of Brooklyn, Maple Street, Brooklyn, Pa. Donations: My Brothers' Keeper Quilt Group, 260 Laurel Lane, Hop Bottom, PA 18824 (thesleepingbagproject.org).
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 4, 2020
