FUNERAL NOTICES

ALDINE, WANDA, Blakely, Fri­day, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Richard Burke. Pallbearers: Nick Aldine, John Stang, Jeff Endler, Carl Falvo, Jack Cellerari and Paul Lasota. Interment, St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.

BACKUS, PATRICK JOHN, Scran­­ton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

CLAUSS, THOMAS K., Lords Valley, calling hours, Monday, 9:30 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 101 St. Vincent Drive, Milford. Mass, 10. Cele­bration of his life and luncheon follows at Blooming Grove Vol­un­teer Fire House, 484 Route 739, Lords Valley. Arrangements: Mic­hael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.

DZWIELESKI, ISADORE F. JR., Dickson City, today, 10 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 10. Condolences: funeral home website.

FAMULARO, JAMES, Scranton, formerly of the Poconos, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to 11, church. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

GAVAS, ANNA "ANN," Peck­ville, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.

HEMAK, PAUL J. "STUMP" SR., Simpson, memorial service, Sunday, 6 p.m., Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lacka­wanna Ave., Mayfield. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to service. Donations: directly to the family.

HUNTER, ROBERT J., Union Dale, memorial service, future date. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Donations: NEPA Rail Trails, P.O. Box 32, Union Dale, PA 18470. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

KROCK, DANIEL, burial, with mili­tary honors, 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements: Thomas Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

LABORANTI, ADELE, Scranton, Mass, today, 9 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Interment, Cathedral Cem­­e­tery. No calling hours. Con­tributions: Alzheimer's Associ­ation or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements: Aug­ust J. Haas Funeral Home Inc.

LAMONICA, JAMES A. JR., Scran­ton, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., West Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery. No public calling hours. Go directly to church for Mass. Contributions: Patrick's Par­ish Food Pantry, 1403 Jack­son St., Scranton, 18504; the Children's Hospital of Philadel­phia Foundation, 3401 Civic Cen­ter Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104; or the American Dia­be­tes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements: Savino Tra­­ditional Funerals and Crema­tion Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Condolences: WestScrantonFunerals.com.

MALONE, FRANK MARK, Scran­­ton, private. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

MARTIN, LILLIANA, Scranton, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Savino Tradi­tional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scran­ton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: WestScrantonFunerals.com.

McGEE, HENRIETTA, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 1 p.m., Immac­ulate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue and East Gibson Street, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery, West Scranton. Call­ing hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.

MILLS, DONNA, Peckville, today, 10:30 a.m., Howard J. Snow­don Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson. Inter­ment, Valley View Cemetery, Mont­­dale. Condolences: funeral home website.

OGDEN, WILLIAM P., Scranton, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m., McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Contributions: HHCP, 940 Business Route 6, Eynon, PA 18403.

ONESKY, JACOB JR., Spring Village, East Strouds­burg, formerly of Dickson City, funeral with military honors, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dick­son City. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Mem­orials: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.

PALLO, THERESA L. RENNER, South Abington Twp., formerly of Scranton, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Inter­ment, private, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 10 to 10:45, church. Contributions: Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411. Arrange­ments: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

POCIUS, ELEANOR E., Scran­ton, Friday, Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Rich­ard Fox. Pallbearers: Randy Gabriel, Michael Gabriel, John Boland and Rich Hyman, grandsons; Jack Hyman, great-grandson; Joe Bomrad, son-in-law; and David Walsh, nephew. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

RICHARDS, THOMAS F., West Mountain section of Scranton, formerly of Taylor, Friday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by the Rev. James Buchan­an. Pallbearers: Tom and Paul Richards, sons; Tommy Richards, grandson; Bob Warner, nephew; Jim Sullivan; Dale Smith, cousin; and Bob Flynn, friend. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

ROCCELLA, SERAFINO, Mos­cow, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

STAUFFER, ROBERT SCOTT, Simpsonville, S.C., formerly of Clarks Summit, celebration of life, today, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Inter­ment, Glen­wood Mausoleum and Mem­orial Park, 703 Morgan High­­way, Clarks Summit. Calling hours, 10 to service. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abing­ton Twp., PA 18411.

UNGVARSKY, ELAINE C., RN, Scranton, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. John Neumann Parish, 630 Orchard St., Scranton, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Go directly to church for the funeral. Visitation, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home's website.

WHEATLEY, JIM, celebration of life, 11 a.m., today, First Univer­salist Church of Brooklyn, Maple Street, Brooklyn, Pa. Dona­­tions: My Brothers' Keeper Quilt Group, 260 Laurel Lane, Hop Bottom, PA 18824 (thesleepingbagproject.org).
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 8, 2020
