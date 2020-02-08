|
ALDINE, WANDA, Blakely, Friday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Richard Burke. Pallbearers: Nick Aldine, John Stang, Jeff Endler, Carl Falvo, Jack Cellerari and Paul Lasota. Interment, St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.
BACKUS, PATRICK JOHN, Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
CLAUSS, THOMAS K., Lords Valley, calling hours, Monday, 9:30 a.m., St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 101 St. Vincent Drive, Milford. Mass, 10. Celebration of his life and luncheon follows at Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire House, 484 Route 739, Lords Valley. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
DZWIELESKI, ISADORE F. JR., Dickson City, today, 10 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 10. Condolences: funeral home website.
FAMULARO, JAMES, Scranton, formerly of the Poconos, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to 11, church. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
GAVAS, ANNA "ANN," Peckville, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
HEMAK, PAUL J. "STUMP" SR., Simpson, memorial service, Sunday, 6 p.m., Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to service. Donations: directly to the family.
HUNTER, ROBERT J., Union Dale, memorial service, future date. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Donations: NEPA Rail Trails, P.O. Box 32, Union Dale, PA 18470. Condolences: funeral home website.
KROCK, DANIEL, burial, with military honors, 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements: Thomas Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
LABORANTI, ADELE, Scranton, Mass, today, 9 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. No calling hours. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements: August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc.
LAMONICA, JAMES A. JR., Scranton, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., West Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. No public calling hours. Go directly to church for Mass. Contributions: Patrick's Parish Food Pantry, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, 18504; the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104; or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Condolences: WestScrantonFunerals.com.
MALONE, FRANK MARK, Scranton, private. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
MARTIN, LILLIANA, Scranton, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: WestScrantonFunerals.com.
McGEE, HENRIETTA, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue and East Gibson Street, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, West Scranton. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
MILLS, DONNA, Peckville, today, 10:30 a.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson. Interment, Valley View Cemetery, Montdale. Condolences: funeral home website.
OGDEN, WILLIAM P., Scranton, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m., McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Contributions: HHCP, 940 Business Route 6, Eynon, PA 18403.
ONESKY, JACOB JR., Spring Village, East Stroudsburg, formerly of Dickson City, funeral with military honors, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.
PALLO, THERESA L. RENNER, South Abington Twp., formerly of Scranton, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment, private, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 10 to 10:45, church. Contributions: Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.
POCIUS, ELEANOR E., Scranton, Friday, Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Pallbearers: Randy Gabriel, Michael Gabriel, John Boland and Rich Hyman, grandsons; Jack Hyman, great-grandson; Joe Bomrad, son-in-law; and David Walsh, nephew. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
RICHARDS, THOMAS F., West Mountain section of Scranton, formerly of Taylor, Friday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by the Rev. James Buchanan. Pallbearers: Tom and Paul Richards, sons; Tommy Richards, grandson; Bob Warner, nephew; Jim Sullivan; Dale Smith, cousin; and Bob Flynn, friend. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
ROCCELLA, SERAFINO, Moscow, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
STAUFFER, ROBERT SCOTT, Simpsonville, S.C., formerly of Clarks Summit, celebration of life, today, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Glenwood Mausoleum and Memorial Park, 703 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Calling hours, 10 to service. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
UNGVARSKY, ELAINE C., RN, Scranton, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. John Neumann Parish, 630 Orchard St., Scranton, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Go directly to church for the funeral. Visitation, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home's website.
WHEATLEY, JIM, celebration of life, 11 a.m., today, First Universalist Church of Brooklyn, Maple Street, Brooklyn, Pa. Donations: My Brothers' Keeper Quilt Group, 260 Laurel Lane, Hop Bottom, PA 18824 (thesleepingbagproject.org).
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 8, 2020