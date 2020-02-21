Home

BARHIGHT, CATHERINE, Car­bon­dale, Saturday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.

BARTUSH, PAUL M., Avoca, Sat­ur­day, 11 a.m., Kiesinger Fune­ral Services Inc., 255 McAl­pine St., Duryea. Mass, 11:30, Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m.

COGGINS, PATRICIA ANN MITCH­­ELL, Scranton, Celebra­tion of Life, Thursday, Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cre­ma­tion Services, Scranton, by Dea­con Carmine Mendicino. Inurn­ment, Cathedral Cem­etery, later date.

COLBASSANI, MARY LOU, Scran­­­­ton, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to 10, church. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cem­etery, Taylor. Donations: Lack­a­wanna Health and Rehab Center, Allied Services Hospice Center or a . Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, St. Ann's Street, Scranton.

CONNORS, ANDREW THOMAS "TOM," formerly of the Midvalley, committal service, today, 2:30 p.m., Fort Indiantown Gap Nation­al Cemetery, Annville. Con­tri­butions: organization, https://www.ihelpveterans.org/. Arrange­ments: Hetrick-Bitner Fune­ral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. Condolences: Bit­nerCares.com.

FROST, MAUREEN N., Factory­ville, today, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Mass, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 700 W. Main St., Dalton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Our Lady of the Abingtons Church.

IANNETTA, CARMELLA, Scran­ton, Saturday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Fune­ral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Go directly to church. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Francis Kit­chen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

KOSAR, ELIZABETH "BETTY," Allied Skilled Nursing, Thursday, Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, Archbald. Mass, St. Mary of Czes­to­chowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Brian Clarke, pastor, and the Rev. Clement Yeboah, assistant pastor. Pallbearers: Andrew, Aaron and Michael Kosar, grandsons; Joseph Gregorowicz, nephew; Chuck Kurpis and Paul Dudrich. Interment, St. Jos­eph's Ceme­tery, Scott Twp.

LUCCHI, JOHN J., Moosic, Sat­ur­day, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: semiancares.com.

MICHAYLO, JOHN, Taylor, today, 1:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Divine Liturgy, 2 p.m., St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Oak Street, Taylor, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30. Donations: Meals on Wheels of Lackawanna County, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton 18509; or St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge 18518. Condolences: semiancares.com.

PALLANTE, JOAN A., Covington Twp., Mass, Wednesday, St. Cath­erine of Siena Church, Mos­cow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon, pastor. Pallbearers: Gus and Michael Pallante, L.D. Apostle, Liam Rooney, Gabe Pallante and J.D. Pallante Jr. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cem­e­tery.

PREBICH, MARY GRACE, Car­bon­dale, today, Brennan & Bren­nan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lin­coln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

RASIELESKI, MARY A. "MAR­ION," Wilton, Conn., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scran­ton. Go directly to church. Arrange­ments: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton. Condo­lences: vanstonandjames.com.

RELLA, STEPHEN E., Scranton, private. Cremation arrangements, Simplicity Cremation Care of NEPA. Condolences: nepacremation.com.

SALERNO, NICHOLAS LOUIS JR., Old Forge, blessing service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Burial, Old Forge Cemetery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.

SANDERSON, HOPE R., Car­bon­­dale, today, Lawrence A. Gab­riel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Car­bondale. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: funeral home website.

SEBRING, JOHN WESLEY JR., Har­ford, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Fune­ral Home and Cremation Servi­ces Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: Susque­han­na County 4-H, 88 Chenango St., Montrose, PA 18801.

SEIWELL, JOHN EDWARD, Moosic Heights, blessing service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Calling hours, following the service to noon, military honors follow. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.

SHERIDAN, DIANNE M., Dal­ton, Mass, Monday, St. Ann's Mona­stery, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Visitation, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Mass. Private interment, Fair­view Cemetery, Lake Winola. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuch­ka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: Alzheim­er's Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or 215-561-2919. Condolences: funeral home website.

SMITH, ALBERT G., Archbald, today, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Con­tri­butions: Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403; or the Boy Scouts of America.

SOYA, JAMES, Dickson City, Sat­ur­day, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by Mon­signor Michael Delaney. Call­ing hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Con­tributions: LUNGevity Foun­da­tion to help research for cancer. Condolences: funeral home website.

SUPPY, TAMMY KAY, Jessup, formerly of West Virginia, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Divine Liturgy, 11 a.m., Holy Ghost Byz­antine Catholic Church, Jessup. Interment, later date. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to 10:30. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.

TRIVELPIECE, CLESTA MAR­GAR­­ET BLACK, Willowbrook Place, South Abington Twp., mem­orial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Clarks Green United Meth­o­dist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Bondhus. Calling hours, 10 to service. Burial, Maplewood Cemetery. Donations: Youth Mis­sion Group at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church in mem­ory of Clesta Trivelpiece and in honor of Sue Whitmann. Arrange­­ments: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

VALENCIA, JOSEPH (JOE) F., Moosic, blessing service, Thurs­day, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Pallbearers: Cory Jobs, Carl Slack, Robert God­lewski, John, Tyler and Joe Bar­onski. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

VALENTI, BERNICE WAWRZY­NIAK, Crystal River, Fla., formerly of West Pittston, Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Be at the fune­ral home by 9. Mass, 10, Corpus Christi Parish, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Interment, St. Roc­co's Cemetery, Pittston Twp. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Con­tributions: Foundation Fight­ing Blind­­ness, 977 Lakeview Park­way, Suite 140, Vernon Hills, IL 60061, https://donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation; or St. Jude Children's Research Hos­pi­tal, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp. Con­do­lences: GrazianoFune­­ralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020
