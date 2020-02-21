|
|
BARHIGHT, CATHERINE, Carbondale, Saturday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
BARTUSH, PAUL M., Avoca, Saturday, 11 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 11:30, Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m.
COGGINS, PATRICIA ANN MITCHELL, Scranton, Celebration of Life, Thursday, Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Scranton, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, later date.
COLBASSANI, MARY LOU, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to 10, church. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Donations: Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, Allied Services Hospice Center or a . Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, St. Ann's Street, Scranton.
CONNORS, ANDREW THOMAS "TOM," formerly of the Midvalley, committal service, today, 2:30 p.m., Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions: organization, https://www.ihelpveterans.org/. Arrangements: Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. Condolences: BitnerCares.com.
FROST, MAUREEN N., Factoryville, today, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Mass, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 700 W. Main St., Dalton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Our Lady of the Abingtons Church.
IANNETTA, CARMELLA, Scranton, Saturday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Go directly to church. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501. Condolences: funeral home website.
KOSAR, ELIZABETH "BETTY," Allied Skilled Nursing, Thursday, Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, Archbald. Mass, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Brian Clarke, pastor, and the Rev. Clement Yeboah, assistant pastor. Pallbearers: Andrew, Aaron and Michael Kosar, grandsons; Joseph Gregorowicz, nephew; Chuck Kurpis and Paul Dudrich. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.
LUCCHI, JOHN J., Moosic, Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: semiancares.com.
MICHAYLO, JOHN, Taylor, today, 1:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Divine Liturgy, 2 p.m., St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Oak Street, Taylor, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30. Donations: Meals on Wheels of Lackawanna County, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton 18509; or St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge 18518. Condolences: semiancares.com.
PALLANTE, JOAN A., Covington Twp., Mass, Wednesday, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon, pastor. Pallbearers: Gus and Michael Pallante, L.D. Apostle, Liam Rooney, Gabe Pallante and J.D. Pallante Jr. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery.
PREBICH, MARY GRACE, Carbondale, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
RASIELESKI, MARY A. "MARION," Wilton, Conn., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
RELLA, STEPHEN E., Scranton, private. Cremation arrangements, Simplicity Cremation Care of NEPA. Condolences: nepacremation.com.
SALERNO, NICHOLAS LOUIS JR., Old Forge, blessing service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Burial, Old Forge Cemetery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
SANDERSON, HOPE R., Carbondale, today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: funeral home website.
SEBRING, JOHN WESLEY JR., Harford, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: Susquehanna County 4-H, 88 Chenango St., Montrose, PA 18801.
SEIWELL, JOHN EDWARD, Moosic Heights, blessing service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Calling hours, following the service to noon, military honors follow. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
SHERIDAN, DIANNE M., Dalton, Mass, Monday, St. Ann's Monastery, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Visitation, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Mass. Private interment, Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or 215-561-2919. Condolences: funeral home website.
SMITH, ALBERT G., Archbald, today, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Contributions: Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403; or the Boy Scouts of America.
SOYA, JAMES, Dickson City, Saturday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions: LUNGevity Foundation to help research for cancer. Condolences: funeral home website.
SUPPY, TAMMY KAY, Jessup, formerly of West Virginia, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Divine Liturgy, 11 a.m., Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup. Interment, later date. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to 10:30. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
TRIVELPIECE, CLESTA MARGARET BLACK, Willowbrook Place, South Abington Twp., memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Bondhus. Calling hours, 10 to service. Burial, Maplewood Cemetery. Donations: Youth Mission Group at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church in memory of Clesta Trivelpiece and in honor of Sue Whitmann. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
VALENCIA, JOSEPH (JOE) F., Moosic, blessing service, Thursday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Pallbearers: Cory Jobs, Carl Slack, Robert Godlewski, John, Tyler and Joe Baronski. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
VALENTI, BERNICE WAWRZYNIAK, Crystal River, Fla., formerly of West Pittston, Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Be at the funeral home by 9. Mass, 10, Corpus Christi Parish, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Interment, St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions: Foundation Fighting Blindness, 977 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 140, Vernon Hills, IL 60061, https://donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp. Condolences: GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2020