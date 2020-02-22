|
BARHIGHT, CATHERINE, Carbondale, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: funeral home website.
BARTUSH, PAUL M., Avoca, today, 11 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 11:30, Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston.
BROZOSKI, IRENE, Scranton, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours, 9 to 9:45, church. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
CALLAHAN, LAURIE WALL, South Abington Twp., Tuesday, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. William G. Carter. Interment, private, later date. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or local charity of choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
CHINDEMI, DIANE, Archbald, Monday, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
COLBASSANI, MARY LOU, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to 10, church. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Donations: Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center, Allied Services Hospice Center or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, St. Ann's Street, Scranton.
FROST, MAUREEN N., Factoryville, Friday, Mass, Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, Dalton, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Pallbearers: Daniel Frost, son; Thomas Swinnick, brother-in-law; Anthony Fiero and Drew Bednar, nephews; Robert Noone, cousin; Walter Pawelzik Sr. and Walter Pawelzik Jr. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
IANNETTA, CARMELLA, Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Go directly to church. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Francis Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501. Condolences: funeral home website.
KORMAN, THOMAS J., West Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
LUCCHI, JOHN J., Moosic, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Condolences: semiancares.com.
NEWMAN, MARY LOU, Scranton, Sunday, 6 p.m., McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 4 to 6 p.m. Donations: St. Joseph's Center.
PREBICH, MARY GRACE, Carbondale, Friday, Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth D. Wasnock, assistant pastor. Pallbearers: Andrew Prebich Jr., Stephen Prebich Sr., James C. Prebich Sr., Michael A. Prebich, Adam Tuttle, Tristan Prebich, James Prebich Jr. and Matthew Cerminaro.
RASIELESKI, MARY A. "MARION," Wilton, Conn., Mass, Friday, Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton, by Rev. Herbert Keller, S.J., Rev. Scott Pilarz, S.J., the Rev. Bernard McIlhenny, S.J. and the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbearers: Jonathan Dionne, grandson; Tom Schwing, Shawn Judge, Padraic Judge, James Murtha and Paul Harte. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
SALERNO, NICHOLAS LOUIS JR., Old Forge, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Burial, Old Forge Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
SEIWELL, JOHN EDWARD, Moosic Heights, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Calling hours, following the service to noon, military honors follow. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
SHERIDAN, DIANNE M., Dalton, Mass, Monday, St. Ann's Monastery, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Visitation, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Mass. Private interment, Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or 215-561-2919. Condolences: funeral home website.
SMITH, ALBERT G., Archbald, Friday, Mass, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Pallbearers: Roma Bukhar, Gary and Eric Weber, Matt Nielsen, Robert Guman and Robert Reedy. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
SOYA, JAMES, Dickson City, today, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Contributions: LUNGevity Foundation to help research for cancer. Condolences: funeral home website.
TRIVELPIECE, CLESTA MARGARET BLACK, Willowbrook Place, South Abington Twp., memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Bondhus. Calling hours, 10 to service. Burial, Maplewood Cemetery. Donations: Youth Mission Group at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church in memory of Clesta Trivelpiece and in honor of Sue Whitmann. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
VALENTI, BERNICE WAWRZYNIAK, Crystal River, Fla., formerly of West Pittston, today, 9:15 a.m., Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Be at the funeral home by 9. Mass, 10, Corpus Christi Parish, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Interment, St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp. Contributions: Foundation Fighting Blindness, 977 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 140, Vernon Hills, IL 60061, https://donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp. Condolences: GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
WHITMAN, THE REV. JAMES (JIMMY) P., Old Forge, pastor of the Taylor Primitive Methodist Church, memorial service today, 11 a.m., Moosic Alliance Community Church, 608 Rocky Glen Road, by the Rev. Art Harshman. Visitation, Saturday, 10 to services. Contributions: Voice of the Martyrs, c/o 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006; or Gideons of Lackawanna County, Box 83, Chinchilla, PA 18410. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
WITTENBREDER, BARBARA A., Vandling, private. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.
