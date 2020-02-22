Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
FUNERAL NOTICES

BARHIGHT, CATHERINE, Car­bon­dale, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: funeral home website.

BARTUSH, PAUL M., Avoca, to­day, 11 a.m., Kiesinger Fune­ral Services Inc., 255 McAl­pine St., Duryea. Mass, 11:30, Immaculate Conception Church, West Pittston.

BROZOSKI, IRENE, Scranton, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours, 9 to 9:45, church. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

CALLAHAN, LAURIE WALL, South Abington Twp., Tuesday, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. William G. Carter. Interment, private, later date. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or local charity of choice. Condolences: funeral home website.

CHINDEMI, DIANE, Archbald, Monday, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.

COLBASSANI, MARY LOU, Scran­­­­ton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to 10, church. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cem­etery, Taylor. Donations: Lack­a­wanna Health and Rehab Center, Allied Services Hospice Center or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, St. Ann's Street, Scranton.

FROST, MAUREEN N., Factory­ville, Friday, Mass, Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, Dalton, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Pallbearers: Daniel Frost, son; Thomas Swinnick, brother-in-law; Anthony Fiero and Drew Bednar, nephews; Robert Noone, cousin; Walter Pawelzik Sr. and Walter Pawelzik Jr. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

IANNETTA, CARMELLA, Scran­ton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Fune­ral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Go directly to church. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Francis Kit­chen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; or the Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

KORMAN, THOMAS J., West Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.

LUCCHI, JOHN J., Moosic, to­day, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Condolences: semiancares.com.

NEWMAN, MARY LOU, Scranton, Sunday, 6 p.m., McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 4 to 6 p.m. Donations: St. Joseph's Center.

PREBICH, MARY GRACE, Car­bon­dale, Friday, Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth D. Wasnock, assistant pastor. Pallbearers: Andrew Prebich Jr., Stephen Prebich Sr., James C. Prebich Sr., Michael A. Prebich, Adam Tuttle, Tristan Prebich, James Prebich Jr. and Matthew Cerminaro.

RASIELESKI, MARY A. "MAR­ION," Wilton, Conn., Mass, Friday, Immaculate Conception Church, Scran­ton, by Rev. Herbert Keller, S.J., Rev. Scott Pilarz, S.J., the Rev. Bernard McIlhenny, S.J. and the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbearers: Jonathan Dionne, grandson; Tom Schwing, Shawn Judge, Padraic Judge, James Murtha and Paul Harte. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton.

SALERNO, NICHOLAS LOUIS JR., Old Forge, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Burial, Old Forge Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.

SEIWELL, JOHN EDWARD, Moosic Heights, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Calling hours, following the service to noon, military honors follow. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.

SHERIDAN, DIANNE M., Dal­ton, Mass, Monday, St. Ann's Mona­stery, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Visitation, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Mass. Private interment, Fair­view Cemetery, Lake Winola. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuch­ka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: Alzheim­er's Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or 215-561-2919. Condolences: funeral home website.

SMITH, ALBERT G., Archbald, Friday, Mass, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Pallbearers: Roma Bukhar, Gary and Eric Weber, Matt Nielsen, Robert Guman and Robert Reedy. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

SOYA, JAMES, Dickson City, to­day, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by Mon­signor Michael Delaney. Con­tributions: LUNGevity Foun­da­tion to help research for cancer. Condolences: funeral home website.

TRIVELPIECE, CLESTA MAR­GAR­­ET BLACK, Willowbrook Place, South Abington Twp., mem­orial service, today, 11 a.m., Clarks Green United Meth­o­dist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Bondhus. Calling hours, 10 to service. Burial, Maplewood Cemetery. Donations: Youth Mis­sion Group at the Clarks Green United Methodist Church in mem­ory of Clesta Trivelpiece and in honor of Sue Whitmann. Arrange­­ments: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

VALENTI, BERNICE WAWRZY­NIAK, Crystal River, Fla., formerly of West Pittston, today, 9:15 a.m., Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Be at the fune­ral home by 9. Mass, 10, Corpus Christi Parish, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Interment, St. Roc­co's Cemetery, Pittston Twp. Con­tributions: Foundation Fight­ing Blind­­ness, 977 Lakeview Park­way, Suite 140, Vernon Hills, IL 60061, https://donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation; or St. Jude Children's Research Hos­pi­tal, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.stjude.org/waystohelp. Con­do­lences: GrazianoFune­­ralHome.com.

WHITMAN, THE REV. JAMES (JIMMY) P., Old Forge, pastor of the Taylor Primitive Methodist Church, memorial service to­day, 11 a.m., Moosic Alliance Community Church, 608 Rocky Glen Road, by the Rev. Art Harsh­man. Visitation, Saturday, 10 to servi­ces. Contributions: Voice of the Martyrs, c/o 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006; or Gideons of Lacka­wanna County, Box 83, Chinchilla, PA 18410. Arrangements: Thom­as P. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Con­dolen­ces: funeral home website.

WITTENBREDER, BARBARA A., Vandling, private. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 22, 2020
