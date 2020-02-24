Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
BECKISH, MARILYN, Jefferson Twp., no viewing. Donations: Amer­ican .

BILINSKY, BEVERLY C., Green­field Twp., today, 6 p.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, by the Rev. Jack Munley. Calling hours, 4 to service. Condolences, www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

BROZOSKI, IRENE, Scranton, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours, 9 to 9:45, church. Arrange­ments: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

CALLAHAN, LAURIE WALL, South Abington Twp., Tuesday, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. William G. Carter. Interment, private, later date. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Con­tributions: Griffin Pond Ani­mal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or local charity of choice. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

CARTER, IRENE, Old Forge, today, 10 a.m., United Baptist Church of Taylor, 125 Church St., by the Rev. David Barrett. Inter­ment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. Contribu­tions: United Baptist Deacons Fund, c/o 125 Church St., Taylor, PA 18517, or Samaritan's Purse, c/o P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences, funeral home website.

CHINDEMI, DIANE, Archbald, today, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.

COLEMAN, ANNE MARIE, Dick­son City, memorial service, Tuesday, 5 p.m., Robert E. Deck­er Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Calling hours, 4 to service.

COVEY, ROBIN A., Salem Twp., private services. Contributions: Hollisterville Bible Church.

DeSANTO, LOUISE, Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drink­er St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 303 Smith St., Dunmore. Inter­ment, Dunmore Cemetery. Call­ing hours, today, 9 to 10:30, funeral home. Donations: SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences, www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

DESMOND, ELIZABETH (BET­SY), Wilmington, N.C., celebration of life, Waverly, next few months. Contributions: Lower Cape Fear Life Care of Wilming­ton: https://lifecare.org/ways-to-give/

FORD, SISTER AGNES CECIL­IA, P.V.M.I., Monroe, N.Y., Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Marycrest Chap­el. Burial, Assumption Cem­e­tery. Directions: 845-783-2251.

FOX, CARL J. SR., Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 9 a.m., Mary Mother of God at Holy Rosary, 316 William St., Scranton. Con­do­lences, www.vanstonandjames.com.

KEMPF, JOAN, Taylor, formerly of Edgewater, N.J., private celebration of life arrangements: Thom­as P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences, funeral home website.

LAURIA, SALVATORE M., Car­bon­dale, no services. Arrange­ments: Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Crema­tion Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences, www.parisefuneralhome.com.

NELSON, EUGENE, Jermyn, Tues­day, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, by Mon­signor Patrick Pratico. Entomb­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­ton. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences, funeral home website.

SCANLAN, SHANE (JOHN EDWARD), Philadelphia, Mass, later date, Scranton. Interment at Cathedral Cemetery, later date. Arrangements: Healy Fune­ral Home, Haddon Heights, N.J. No calling hours. Contributions: Broad Street Ministry, 315 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107.

SHERIDAN, DIANNE M., Dal­ton, Mass, today, 2 p.m., St. Ann's Mona­stery, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Visitation, 1:30 to Mass. Private interment, Fair­view Cemetery, Lake Winola. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuch­ka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: Alzheim­er's Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or 215-561-2919. Condolences: fune­ral home website.

STEPIEN, RAYMONDE, Oly­phant, today, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Oly­phant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Go directly to church. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences, funeral home website.

WITTENBREDER, BARBARA A., Vandling, private. Arrange­ments: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2020
