BIANCA, FERDINAND P., South Abington Twp., chapel service, today, 10 a.m., St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow, by Mon­signor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Mem­orials: Griffin Pond Animal Shel­ter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

BOOTZ, CARL M., Archbald, mem­orial Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Arch­bald. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

BORICK, MARLENE A., Scran­ton, Wednesday, Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, Archbald, by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Pallbearers: Brandon Werner and Michael Borick, nephews; John and Stephen Borick, brothers; Phil Venesky, brother-in-law; and Tom McGroarty. Interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville.

BOSSICK, KAREN A SMITH, West Scranton, formerly of Car­bon­dale, memorial service, Sat­urday, 11 a.m., Montdale United Methodist Church, 961 Lakeland Drive, Olyphant, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley, pastor. Burial, Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp. Visitation, 10 to services. Arrange­ments: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

CARBINO, ANN M., formerly of Wyoming and Luzerne, Mass, Sat­urday, 10 a.m., Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, by the Rev. Michael Wurtz, C.S.C. Interment, Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section, Kingston Twp. Private viewing for immediate family. Arrangements: Wroblewski Fune­ral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. No flowers. Con­tributions: Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., first floor, Taylor, PA 18517. Condo­lences: wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page.

CRAVEN, THOMAS ANDREW, Scranton, Monday, Mass, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 Wil­liam St., Scranton. Calling hours, 10 to service. Interment, private. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton.

DELFINO, MICHAEL (MIKE), Car­bondale, Monday, 9 a.m., Car­mine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home Inc., 89 Farview St., Car­bon­dale. Mass, 9:30, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fall­brook St., Carbondale. Inter­ment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Visitation, Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. Donations: Greater Car­bondale YMCA, 82 N. Main St., Carbon­dale, PA 18407; Mary­­wood University Amphi­theater, 2300 Adams Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509; or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fall­brook St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Acknow­ledge­ments: P.O. Box 125, Car­bon­dale, PA 18407. Condolen­ces: parisefuneralhome.com.

DULNY, DENISE, Duryea, formerly of Dupont, today, 11 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, by the Rev. Thomas Petro. Inter­ment, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont. Viewing, today, 10 to 11. Contributions: SPCA of Luz­erne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condo­len­ces: piontekfuneralhome.com.

FARRELL, EDNA H., Old Forge, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Law­rence O'Toole Church, 620 S. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Inter­ment, Milwaukee Cemetery, New­ton Twp. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10, church. Arrange­ments: Ferri & Gillette Fune­­ral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

FOX, CARL J. SR., Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 9 a.m., Mary Mother of God at Holy Rosary, 316 William St., Scranton. Con­do­­lences: vanstonandjames.com.

GONSAULS, AUDREY J., Car­bon­dale, today, 11 a.m., Law­rence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Donald Perry. Interment, Val­ley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp. Viewing, 9 to service. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.

HAYES, JAMES JOSEPH SR., Clifford, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, 3615 State Route 106, Clifford Twp., by the Rev. Michael Kirwin, pastor. Go directly to church. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Crema­tion Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Contri­butions: Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Balti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to the PAN Foundation, P.O. Box 2310, Mount Clemens, MI 48046, specifically directed to prostate cancer patients. Con­do­lences: parisefuneralhome.com.

HEATH, VOLA M., Clarks Sum­mit, Mass, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Stephen Asomah. Interment, later date, Union Cem­e­tery, Adams Center, N.Y. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Sum­mit. Contributions: Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18509. Condolences: fune­ral home website.

KOSTELNIK, MICHAEL JOS­EPH, a longtime resident of Dal­ton, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Fairlawn Cem­e­tery, Dalton. Calling hours, Fri­day, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, with an honor guard provided by members of the Dalton Fire Company. Contribu­tions: Lackawanna County Fire Police Association, 102 Shady Lane Road, P.O. Box 174, Chin­chilla, PA 18410. Condolences: funeral home website.

MALLOY, MARY VIRGINIA "JEANNIE," Scranton, Saturday, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. John Neu­mann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Go directly to the church on Sat­urday. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, Scranton.

MARK, NANCY M., State Col­lege, formerly of Scranton, Mass, Wednesday, St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P., pastor. Pallbearers: John Murphy III, son; Russell Murphy, grandson; Walter Bowne, son-in-law; William R. Mark, stepson; Patrick O'Connor, nephew; and Brian Lang. Inter­ment, Cath­edral Cemetery.

MIRA, REGINA GRACE, Scran­ton, Wednesday, Immaculate Con­ception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Pallbear­ers: Danny Duggan, grandson; John Fargione, Jeff Otto and Gary Otto, nephew; Brandon Grandin­etti and Kevin Nardella. Entomb­ment, Cathedral Cemetery.

MUNLEY, MARTIN T., Olyphant, Mass, Friday, 9:30 a.m., St. Pat­rick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Interment, Cath­e­dral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Con­tri­butions: Matthew's Mission, 9 Leslie Drive, Scranton, PA 18505.

PEERNOCK, MARION, Oly­phant, today, John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boule­vard Ave., Dickson City. Pana­chida service, 11:30 a.m., by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Inter­ment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peck­ville. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to service.

RALSTON, THOMAS, Scranton, Friday, Mass, 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Go directly to the church. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

SIDAROVICH, PAUL CHRISTO­PHER, Old Forge, Friday, 11 a.m., Rock Church Worship Center, 530 Morgan Highway, Scranton, by Pastor Christopher Stark. Private interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Contribu­tions: to help Paul's youngest children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/paul-sidarovich-children-family-fund. Condolences: funeral home website.

STANGE, JEAN, Olyphant, visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dick­son City. Par­astas, 6:30, with responses sung by St. Cyril's choir. Funeral, Friday, 9:30 a.m., funeral home. Divine Liturgy, 10, SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Inter­ment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peck­ville. Recep­tion, noon, La Buona Vita, 200 Reilly St., Dunmore. Con­do­lences: https://everloved.com/life-of/jean-stange/.

TALERICO, KAREN AMANN, Ph.D., RN, Portland, Ore., memorial Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Donations: Africa House, www.irco.org, 709 NE 102nd Ave., Portland, OR 97220.

TONE, JAMES CHRISTOPHER, Falls, Mass, Saturday, noon, Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunk­hannock. Calling hours, Fri­day, 4 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Con­tri­butions: Our Lady of the Snows, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

YANKOVITCH, HELEN SHIMKO, Taylor, Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Sem­ian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condo­lences: semiancares.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2020
