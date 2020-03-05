|
|
BARLOW, DIMOCK E., Gibson Twp., Wednesday, Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford, by Pastor Barney Wilkins. Pallbearers: Bruce, Dustin, Brandon and Greg Barlow, Lynn and Chase McLaud Interment, South Gibson Cemetery.
BEYNON, DONALD S., Tunkhannock, private. Interment, Milwaukee Cemetery, Ransom Twp. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow & Scranton. Condolences: funeral home's website.
CAMERON, ARLENE T. MIARA, Kingston, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment, Limerick Garden of Memories, Limerick Twp.
CASTELLANO, MARIE A., Jessup, Mass, Friday, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. No flowers. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Throop. Condolences: [email protected]
DIXON, RONALD, Scranton, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
DUBAS, MARY TOTH, Jessup, Wednesday, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, Peckville. Mass, St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City, by the Rev. William Chromey. Pallbearers: Kris Sheridan, Ed Megela, Ed, Gene and Chris Dubas, grandsons; and Frank Ceci. Interment, parish cemetery.
EVANS, KENNETH J., West Scranton, Friday, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by Pastor Richard Bradshaw of Asbury United Methodist Church. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences: funeral home website.
FRISBIE, DUANE H., Carbondale, private, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
GAVERN, CATHERINE J., Dunmore, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m. St. Anthony's Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
GAVIN, MARY ANN H. KOTNAROWSKI, Stevensville, formerly of Old Forge, Mass, Saturday, 9 a.m., St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Route 6, Wyalusing. Calling hours, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing. Condolences: homerfuneralhome.com.
HAUCK, JOAN DAVIS, Winchester, Va., formerly of Clarks Summit, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, by Deacon Mark R. Maines. Interment, private. Contributions: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601. Condolences: ompsfuneralhome.com.
IGNATOVICH, LUCILLE "CEIL," Falls, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Viewing, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Contributions: St. Mary's of the Lake Church. Condolences: funeral home website.
KIRCHER, CHARLENE M. FITCH, Forty Fort, visitation, Saturday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Memorial Mass, 10:30, by the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor. Arrangements: Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Condolences: wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page. No flowers. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
KLEIN, ANGELA JOAN, Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 11:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Visitation, 10 to Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Donations: Traditional Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore 18512; or Hope House at Fox Chase AstraZeneca , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19012. Go directly to the church for viewing and Mass. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home web page.
KOPCHIAN, JOSEPHINE "JOZEFA," Indian Shores, Fla., formerly of Carbondale, Wednesday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth D. Wasnock. Pallbearers: Dan Novak, Kyle and Dan McLaughlin, Walter Martzen, Keith Gearhart and Donald Slahetka. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.
KOVALESKI, ERIC P., Dickson City, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Peckville Assembly of God Church, 3364 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Blakely, by lead Pastor Terry Drost. Private interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., church. Donations: Eric Kovaleski Memorial Fund at NBT Bank in Dickson City. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: funeral home website.
KOWALSKI, SYLVIA (MIMI), Moscow, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Stanislaus Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, by Prime Bishop Anthony A. Mikovsky. Go directly to the church. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Joseph Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Contributions: St. Stanislaus Cathedral or online to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
LIVSEY, JOSEPH G., Honesdale, Mass, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
LLOYD, ANTHONY, Scranton, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
MARCINKUS, JAMES "SCOOTS," Rockledge, Saturday, Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Blessing service, 10 a.m. Interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 to 10. Donations: Northeast Philadelphia Lions Club. Condolences: funeral home website.
McHALE, MARGARET ANITA, formerly of Clarks Summit, calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Graveside service, Friday, 11 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery.
OBERMAN, FRANCIS "FRANK," Rochester, N.Y., Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m., Crawford Funeral Home, 495 N. Winton Road, Rochester. Memorial service to follow. Condolences, www.crawfordfuneralhome.com.
PICCHIO, ROSE ANN, Mass, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 65 Sac_red Heart Lane, Glyndon, Md. Entombment, Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, Md. Donations: St. Ann's Monastery, 1201 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
RICHARDS, WILLIAM H., formerly of Dalton, Sunday, 2 p.m., Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton.
ROBERTS, MARY E., Waymart, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart. Calling hours, Friday, 10 to 11, church. Interment, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan. Contributions: Waymart Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 186, Waymart, PA 18472; or donor's choice that benefits the community of Waymart. Arrangements: Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
SEVENSKY, ROBERT "BOB," Moscow, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10, St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City, by the Very Rev. William Chromey. Military honors by Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082, Peckville. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Wake service, 6. Contributions: UR Medicine Home Care, Attn: Hospice, 2180 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580, or www.urmhomecare.org.
SILEO, GENEVIEVE KATHRYN, formerly of Dunmore, Wednesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. John A. Doris, pastor. Pallbearers: Patrick Rosenella, Louis Scombordi, Joseph and Jonathan Sileo, and Peter Pietryka Jr., grandsons; and Peter Pietryka III, great-grandson. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
SKRUTSKI, JOAN M., Green Ridge Assisted Living, Scranton, Mass, Friday, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, WestScrantonFunerals.com.
SPANGENBERG, ROBERT LESLIE, Thompson, private. Interment, North Jackson Cemetery. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Contributions: Thompson Hose Company, P.O. Box 419, 53 Water St., Thompson, PA 18465; or the True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801. Condolences: funeral home website.
STETSON, LINDSAY ANNE CONNOR, Columbia, S.C., celebration of life, Saturday, 2 p.m., Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, S.C. Visitation follows. Celebration of life in Scranton, future date. Donations: SpreadJOY, spreadjoy.cc. Condolences: ShivesFuneralHome.com.
SWIERCZYNSKI, BERNARD KARL, Lake Winola, celebration of life, April 18, 2 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: AseraCare, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or favorite animal rescue organization. Condolences: lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.
TALERICO, JOSEPHINE C., Clayton, N.C., formerly of Citrus Springs, Fla., Apalachin, N.Y., and Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 320 First Ave., Jessup, 18434, by the Rev. Gerard M. McGlone, V.F., pastor, followed by interment at Italian American Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 8 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to the church Saturday. Contributions: I Choose Pregnancy Center, PO Box 1768, Clayton, NC 27528. Condolences: funeral home website.
VAN BRUNT, GEORGE PARKER SR., Madison Twp, memorial service, Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., by the Rev. Earl Trygar. Visitation, Saturday, 10 a.m. to service. Donations: North Pocono Dandy Lion Little League, c/o Shawn McMillian, league president, P.O. Box 202, Moscow, PA 18444. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook.
WENTOVICH, TIMOTHY A., Simpson, future private gathering, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Contributions: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73133. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
WILK, AMBROSE "PHILLY," Vandling, formerly of Simpson, today, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment with military honors, St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson. Contributions: Greater Carbondale YMCA, 88 N. Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2020