CASTELLANO, MARIE A., Jessup, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. No flowers. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Throop. Condolences: [email protected]
CIPRIAN, PATRICK, Dunmore, Saturday, 4 p.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Calling hours, 1 to service. Contributions: American Heart Association. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
EVANS, KENNETH J., West Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by Pastor Richard Bradshaw of Asbury United Methodist Church. Contributions: American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences: funeral home website.
GAVERN, CATHERINE J., Dunmore, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m. St. Anthony's Church, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
GAVIN, MARY ANN H. KOTNAROWSKI, Stevensville, formerly of Old Forge, Mass, Saturday, 9 a.m., St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, Route 6, Wyalusing. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 8 to 8:30 a.m., P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing. Condolences: homerfuneralhome.com.
GORLESKY, BRUCE E. "GUR," Taylor, viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Blessing service, 4, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
HAUCK, JOAN DAVIS, Winchester, Va., formerly of Clarks Summit, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, by Deacon Mark R. Maines. Interment, private. Contributions: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601. Condolences: ompsfuneralhome.com.
HURCHICK, THEODORE (TED), Taylor, Saturday, 9 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Ann's Basilica, West Scranton, by the Very Rev. Richard Burke, C.P., pastor. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Sacred Heart Cemetery, Scranton. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home's website.
IGNATOVICH, LUCILLE "CEIL," Falls, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Contributions: St. Mary of the Lake Church. Condolences: funeral home website.
IRVING, VIRGINIA L. WHITE RYAN, Tompkinsville, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Pius Church, Royal. Visitation, 9 to service. Interment, Valley View Memorial Cemetery, Montdale. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home. Peckville. Contributions: animal shelter of choice.
KIRCHER, CHARLENE M. FITCH, Forty Fort, visitation, Saturday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Memorial Mass, 10:30, by the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor. Arrangements: Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Condolences: wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page. No flowers. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
KLEIN, ANGELA JOAN, Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 11:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Visitation, 10 to Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Donations: Traditional Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore 18512; or Hope House at Fox Chase AstraZeneca , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19012. Go directly to the church for viewing and Mass. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home web page.
KOVALESKI, ERIC P., Dickson City, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Peckville Assembly of God Church, 3364 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Blakely, by lead Pastor Terry Drost. Private interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., church. Donations: Eric Kovaleski Memorial Fund at NBT Bank in Dickson City. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: funeral home website.
LALLEY, ANN T., Honesdale, Saturday, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Go directly to the church Saturday. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
LIVSEY, JOSEPH G., Honesdale, Mass, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
MARCINKUS, JAMES "SCOOTS," Rockledge, Saturday, Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Blessing service, 10 a.m. Interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 to 10. Donations: Northeast Philadelphia Lions Club. Condolences: funeral home website.
McHALE, MARGARET ANITA, formerly of Clarks Summit, graveside service, today, 11 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
OBERMAN, FRANCIS "FRANK," Rochester, N.Y., Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m., Crawford Funeral Home, 495 N. Winton Road, Rochester. Memorial service to follow. Condolences, www.crawfordfuneralhome.com.
RICHARDS, WILLIAM H., formerly of Dalton, Sunday, 2 p.m., Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton.
ROBERTS, MARY E., Waymart, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart. Calling hours, today, 10 to 11, church. Interment, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan. Contributions: Waymart Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 186, Waymart, PA 18472; or donor's choice that benefits the community of Waymart. Arrangements: Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
SEVENSKY, ROBERT "BOB," Moscow, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City, by the Very Rev. William Chromey. Military honors by Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082, Peckville. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 6 to 9 p.m. Wake service, 6. Contributions: UR Medicine Home Care, Attn: Hospice, 2180 Empire Blvd., Webster, NY 14580, or www.urmhomecare.org.
SKRUTSKI, JOAN M., Green Ridge Assisted Living, Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, WestScrantonFunerals.com.
TALERICO, JOSEPHINE C., Clayton, N.C., formerly of Citrus Springs, Fla., Apalachin, N.Y., and Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 320 First Ave., Jessup, 18434, by the Rev. Gerard M. McGlone, V.F., pastor, followed by interment at Italian American Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to the church Saturday. Contributions: I Choose Pregnancy Center, PO Box 1768, Clayton, NC 27528. Condolences: funeral home website.
VAN BRUNT, GEORGE PARKER SR., Madison Twp, memorial service, Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., by the Rev. Earl Trygar. Visitation, Saturday, 10 a.m. to service. Donations: North Pocono Dandy Lion Little League, c/o Shawn McMillian, league president, P.O. Box 202, Moscow, PA 18444. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook.
WILK, AMBROSE "PHILLY," Vandling, formerly of Simpson, Thursday, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Mass, St. Michael's Church, Simpson, by the Rev. James Price, C.P., and the Rev. Joseph Sitko. Pallbearers: Eric and Grady Skorupa, Ben Wilk, Michael Fotia, Joseph Baron, Glenn Mildner, Gary Lamay and Joseph DeNaples. Interment with military honors, St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson.
WILLIAMS, DORIS, Carbondale, Saturday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Servi_ces, 10 a.m., Berean Baptist Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. John McCarty, pastor. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2020