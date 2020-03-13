|
ARMBRUSTER, NANCY J. RICHARDS, East Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10, Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly. Contributions: Katie Foundation, P.O. Box 3204, Scranton, PA 18505; or the Cody Barrasse Memorial Foundation. Condolences: funeral home website.
BEBLA, EMILY A., RN, Vandling, Office of Christian Burial, Thursday, St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Forest City, by the Rev. John J. Cigan. Pallbearers: Bryan, Kevin Sr., Kevin Jr. and Chris Bebla, Ryan Kost and Ron Franks Jr. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Richmondale.
BENASUTTI, ELLEN, Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., Saturday, 8:45 a.m., Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant. Mass, 9:30, St. Patrick's Church, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney, pastor. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m.
BERNAVAGE, MILDRED McCARTHY, Clarks Summit, formerly of Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, by Sam Bellavia, chaplain, Compassus Hospice, Kingston. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours, today, 9 to service.
BONNEAU, LORI ANN, Forest City, Mass. Graveside and military services, today, 10:30 a.m., Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Local arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald.
BROCK, WILLIAM F., Bon Air, Va., calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m., O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Service, 11, funeral home chapel. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Donations: Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.
BROWER, CAROL E., Spring Brook Twp., today, 10:30 a.m., Maple Lake United Methodist Church, 632 state Route 690, Spring Brook Twp., by Pastor Eric Luczak and Pastor Scot Schlittler. Interment, Maple Lake Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp. Viewing, today, 9:30 to service, church. Donations: Maple Lake United Methodist Church, 632 state Route 690, Spring Brook Twp., PA 18444; or Allied Services Foundation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.
CAPOZZI, RICHARD H. "DICK," Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
DePALMA, ANTOINETTE CALVO, Taylor, Wednesday, Mass, St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard A. Burke. Pallbearers: Guy DePalma Jr., Joshua Shay, Joshua Shay Jr., John Cox Jr., Anthony Eramo and Sam Eramo. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
ELTORA, FLORENCE, Jessup, today, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Go directly to church. Private interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Contributions: Allied Skilled Nursing, 303 Smallacombe Drive, Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home website.
GRAZIOUS, VINCENT J., Moosic, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Arrangements: Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
GRIGALUNAS, STANLEY F., Jessup, private. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
KARR, DAVID F., Throop, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City. Mass, 11, SS. Anthony and Rocco Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA. 18512.
KEARNEY, MARY CLARE, St. Mary's Villa, Mass, Thursday, St. Eulalia's Church, Roaring Brook Twp., by the Rev. Jeffrey D. Tudgay. Pallbearers: Jonathan Church, Christopher and Michael Lohr, and Adam Mistretta, all grandsons. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
KLEPADLO, MARGARET "MARGO," Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:30, Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Contributions: St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
LaCOE, JEAN, Clarks Summit, private. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
LICHTY, IVAN F., Downingtown, visitation, today, 10 a.m., Grove United Methodist Church, 490 Boot Road, West Chester. Masonic funeral service, 10:45, and church service, 11. Interment, adjoining cemetery. Contributions: Grove UM Church Memorial Fund, at the above address; or to Simpson Meadows Care Fund, 101 Plaza Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335. Arrangements: DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: DellaFH.com.
MILL, BETTY-ANN MARIE, Honesdale, memorial service, today, 3:30 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale. Calling hours, today, 2 to service.
MINELLI, MARY VALVANO, Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment, Italian-American Cemetery, South Scranton. Condolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
MYSKOWSKI, CHARLES A. JR., Lake Ariel, visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Lake Ariel. Entombment, St. Mary's Visitation BVM Cemetery. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Donations: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or .
NAGODA, FRANCES M., Browndale, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.
NYCZ, MARY ELLEN, Scranton, Thursday, Mass, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: Bobby Tomczyk, Thomas O'Neill and Joey Borgia, nephews; Michael Ruddy, son-in-law; and David and Glen Lesh, friends. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
RITKO, JAMES M., Lake Ariel, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 10, church. Provide a random act of kindness to someone in need. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
ROBERTS, JOANNE, Albrightsville, Mass, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Lake Harmony. Visitation, 9 to 10:30, church. Private interment. Donations: St. Peter the Fisherman, P.O. Box 237, Lake Harmony, PA 18624. Arrangements: Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, gowerfuneralhome.com.
ROONEY, DR. JOHN F. "JACK," Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: semiancares.com.
RUTKOWSKI, VERONICA LACH, Peckville, Thursday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky. Pallbearers: Andrew Hall, Ron Klem and Matt Campione. Interment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Blakely.
SAAR, WILLIAM, East Mountain section of Scranton, today, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1414 Elm St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.
SCHANK, DELORES "DEE," formerly of Wayne, N.J., today, 11 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Viewing, today, 10 to 11. Donations: Alzheimer's Association or the Epilepsy Foundation.
SCIALLO, THOMAS N., Nicholson, blessing service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch HIll. Visitation, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
WALSH, HENRY CHARLES "BUD," RPh., Dunmore, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Visitation, Saturday, 8 to 9:30, church. Memorials: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
WILLIAMS, JOSEPHINE C., Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Inurnment, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Morgan Highway. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 10, church. Contributions: St. Paul of the Cross Parish, above address. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
YAGELSKI, RONALD P., Dickson City, funeral with military honors, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10, St. Mary's Visitation Church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
ZELINSKY, CHARLES "CHUCK," Carbondale, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. No public viewing. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Homes.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2020