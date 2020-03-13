Home

DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
FUNERAL NOTICES

FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
ARMBRUSTER, NANCY J. RICH­ARDS, East Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10, Immac­ulate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly. Contributions: Katie Foun­dation, P.O. Box 3204, Scran­ton, PA 18505; or the Cody Barrasse Memorial Foundation. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

BEBLA, EMILY A., RN, Vand­ling, Office of Christian Burial, Thurs­day, St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Forest City, by the Rev. John J. Cigan. Pallbear­ers: Bryan, Kevin Sr., Kevin Jr. and Chris Bebla, Ryan Kost and Ron Franks Jr. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Richmondale.

BENASUTTI, ELLEN, Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., Saturday, 8:45 a.m., Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant. Mass, 9:30, St. Pat­rick's Church, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney, pastor. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m.

BERNAVAGE, MILDRED McCAR­­THY, Clarks Summit, formerly of Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, by Sam Bellavia, chaplain, Com­passus Hospice, Kingston. Inter­ment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours, today, 9 to service.

BONNEAU, LORI ANN, Forest City, Mass. Graveside and military services, today, 10:30 a.m., Notre Dame Cemetery, South­bridge. Local arrangements: Har­ri­son Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald.

BROCK, WILLIAM F., Bon Air, Va., calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m., O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Service, 11, funeral home chapel. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Dona­tions: Heartland Hospice Mem­orial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.

BROWER, CAROL E., Spring Brook Twp., today, 10:30 a.m., Maple Lake United Methodist Church, 632 state Route 690, Spring Brook Twp., by Pastor Eric Luczak and Pastor Scot Schlittler. Interment, Maple Lake Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp. Viewing, today, 9:30 to service, church. Dona­tions: Maple Lake United Meth­odist Church, 632 state Route 690, Spring Brook Twp., PA 18444; or Allied Services Foun­dation, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cre­mation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.

CAPOZZI, RICHARD H. "DICK," Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

DePALMA, ANTOINETTE CAL­VO, Taylor, Wednesday, Mass, St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard A. Burke. Pallbearers: Guy DePalma Jr., Joshua Shay, Joshua Shay Jr., John Cox Jr., Anthony Eramo and Sam Eramo. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton.

ELTORA, FLORENCE, Jessup, today, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Oly­phant. Go directly to church. Pri­vate interment, St. John's Ceme­tery, Jessup. Contributions: Allied Skilled Nursing, 303 Small­a­combe Drive, Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home website.

GRAZIOUS, VINCENT J., Moosic, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ric­ci­ardi, pastor. Arrangements: Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condo­lences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.

GRIGALUNAS, STANLEY F., Jes­sup, private. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.

KARR, DAVID F., Throop, Satur­day, 10:30 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boule­vard Ave., Dickson City. Mass, 11, SS. Anthony and Rocco Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cem­e­tery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Con­tri­butions: SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA. 18512.

KEARNEY, MARY CLARE, St. Mary's Villa, Mass, Thursday, St. Eulalia's Church, Roaring Brook Twp., by the Rev. Jeffrey D. Tud­gay. Pallbearers: Jonathan Church, Christopher and Michael Lohr, and Adam Mistretta, all grandsons. Interment, St. Cath­er­ine's Ceme­tery, Moscow.

KLEPADLO, MARGARET "MAR­GO," Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Sac­red Hearts Ceme­tery, Davis Street, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:30, Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Contribu­tions: St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217 Pros­pect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

LaCOE, JEAN, Clarks Summit, private. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

LICHTY, IVAN F., Downingtown, visitation, today, 10 a.m., Grove United Methodist Church, 490 Boot Road, West Chester. Mas­on­ic funeral service, 10:45, and church service, 11. Interment, adjoining cemetery. Contribu­tions: Grove UM Church Mem­orial Fund, at the above address; or to Simpson Meadows Care Fund, 101 Plaza Drive, Down­ing­town, PA 19335. Arrangements: DellaVec­chia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home Inc. Condo­len­ces: DellaFH.com.

MILL, BETTY-ANN MARIE, Hones­­dale, memorial service, today, 3:30 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale. Calling hours, today, 2 to service.

MINELLI, MARY VALVANO, Dun­more, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment, Italian-American Cem­etery, South Scranton. Con­dolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Balti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

MYSKOWSKI, CHARLES A. JR., Lake Ariel, visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m., James Wilson Fune­ral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Lake Ariel. Entombment, St. Mary's Visitation BVM Cem­e­tery. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Donations: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospi­tal, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or .

NAGODA, FRANCES M., Brown­dale, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Dela­ware Street, Forest City. Inter­ment, St. Jos­eph's Cemetery, For­est City. Calling hours, Satur­day, 9 to Mass, church. Arrange­ments: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

NYCZ, MARY ELLEN, Scranton, Thursday, Mass, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: Bob­by Tom­czyk, Thomas O'Neill and Joey Borgia, nephews; Michael Ruddy, son-in-law; and David and Glen Lesh, friends. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery.

RITKO, JAMES M., Lake Ariel, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Thom­as Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 10, church. Provide a random act of kindness to someone in need. Arrange­ments: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.

ROBERTS, JOANNE, Albrights­ville, Mass, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., St. Peter the Fisherman Cath­olic Church, Lake Harmony. Visitation, 9 to 10:30, church. Private interment. Donations: St. Peter the Fisherman, P.O. Box 237, Lake Harmony, PA 18624. Arrange­ments: Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gil­bert, gowerfuneralhome.com.

ROONEY, DR. JOHN F. "JACK," Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scran­ton. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery, Scranton. Contribu­tions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: semiancares.com.

RUTKOWSKI, VERONICA LACH, Peckville, Thursday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kur­ovsky. Pallbearers: Andrew Hall, Ron Klem and Matt Campione. Inter­ment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Blakely.

SAAR, WILLIAM, East Moun­tain section of Scranton, today, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1414 Elm St., Scranton. Inter­ment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

SCHANK, DELORES "DEE," formerly of Wayne, N.J., today, 11 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Entomb­ment, Fair­view Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Viewing, today, 10 to 11. Dona­tions: Alzheimer's Asso­ci­ation or the Epilepsy Foun­dation.

SCIALLO, THOMAS N., Nichol­son, blessing service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch HIll. Visitation, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.

WALSH, HENRY CHARLES "BUD," RPh., Dunmore, Satur­day, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­ton. Visitation, Saturday, 8 to 9:30, church. Memorials: Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrange­ments: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

WILLIAMS, JOSEPHINE C., Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Inurnment, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Morgan High­way. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 10, church. Contributions: St. Paul of the Cross Parish, above address. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

YAGELSKI, RONALD P., Dick­son City, funeral with military honors, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 10, St. Mary's Visitation Church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.

ZELINSKY, CHARLES "CHUCK," Carbondale, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jes­sup. Interment, parish cemetery. No public viewing. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Homes.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2020
