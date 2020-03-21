Home

BUTLER, JAMES F., Dunmore, Mass and burial, private. Contri­bu­tions: Progressive Health Cen­ter of Pennsylvania, 112 E. Hart­ford St., Milford, PA 18337. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

CALZETONI, JAMES ANTHONY, formerly of Eynon, private funeral service by the Rev. Clement Yeboah. Pallbearers: Brian and Brad Piccini, Michael Chieffallo, Chris Calzetoni and James Loftus.

CROWLEY, ANDREW P., Beth­le­hem, formerly of Endwell, N.Y., and Forest City, private. Inter­ment, St. Agnes Cemetery, For­est City. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Donations: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rock­ville, MD 20852; or to the Alz­heimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences: funeral home website.

DARTT, MARY E., Dunmore, private Mass, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. John A. Doris and the Rev. Francis E. Kelly. Pallbearers: John J. and Jim Dartt, sons; and Michael and John P. Dartt, grandsons. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

DAVIS, ERNEST A., Scranton, mem­orial service, to be announced. Contributions: Ber­ean Church, 2754 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolen­ces: vanstonandjames.com. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home.

GONZALEZ-CELLIER, ROSE MARIE, Scranton, Mass, postponed. Arrangements: Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. Contribu­tions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

HABRAHAMSHON, MARIA, West Mountain, private blessing services, Kevin K. Kearney Fune­ral Home Inc., West Scranton, by the Rev. Ryan Glenn.

MURPHY, JOHN MARTIN, Union Dale, private viewing and funeral services. Arrangements: Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City, lesjackfuneralhome.com.

REYNOLDS, BONNIE L., Mont­rose, private. Celebration of life, later date. Interment, Montrose Cem­etery. Donations: WPEL 96.5, P.O. Box 248, Montrose, PA 18801.

RZONCKI, CECILIA (RUNSKY), formerly of Avoca, private Mass, Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

VASSALLO, FRANK P., Lenox Twp., private, today, Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clif­ford. Interment, Willow View Cem­etery, Clifford. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.

VERKITUS, PAUL J., Archbald, no viewing. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Jos­eph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 21, 2020
