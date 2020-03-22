|
BUTLER, JAMES F., Dunmore, Mass and burial, private, by the Rev. John A. Doris and the Rev. Francis Kelly. Pallbearers: James Barrett, Frank Kane, William Taylor, James Finnerty, Dave Gard and Peter Kilcullen. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
JONES, JAMES J. SR., Dupont, private Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Interment, parish cemetery. Public memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston. Condolences, funeral home website.
LONGO, CARMEN ANTHONY, Throop, Mass, Saturday, Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Pallbearers: Joe Budzinski, John J. Burns Jr., Bill and Michael Giovagnoli, Shaun T. Mackrell and Zander L. Mitteer. Interment, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Olyphant.
McHALE, JOAN P. (YANISKO), Scranton, funeral services with interment, Holy Family Parish Cemetery, Throop, later date. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, c/o 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
ONDASH, JOHN "JACK" ANTHONY JR., Waymart, memorial service, later date. Contributions: In Memory program of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Arrangements: Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
TORDA, GEORGE JOSEPH JR., South Scranton, funeral, later date, with inurnment in Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences, www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
VERNER, SHAWNA, formerly of Apollo, Pa., funeral services by the Rev. Matthew Valalare and burial at the family cemetery, St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 280 St. Marks Road, Adrian, will be private. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020