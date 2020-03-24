|
BARBER, KATHLEEN "NINER," Weston Field section of Scranton, private. Mass, later date. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.
BOUTON, JOAN, West Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
GIOVAGNOLI, ANGELINE "ANGE" MORANO, private, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com. Contributions: Friends of the Poor, the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund or Jessup Bread Basket-Mid-Valley Food Pantry.
GODINO, DAVID M., Bushkill, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
HALL, EVELYN D., Glenburn Twp., memorial service, later date, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: funeral home website.
SABATELLA, ANN M., Dunmore, private Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
TOMSKY, VALENTINE M., Palm Harbor, Fla., private interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Carbondale. Memorial Mass, later date. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
TRENTLY, KEVIN J., Archbald, services by the Rev. Clement Yeboah. Pallbearers: Joey, Robbie and Lillian Trently, Butchie Lipovsky, Timmy Slagus and Chelsea Hafner. Private interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville.
WILLIAMS, EVA NANCY, Tunkhannock, graveside service, today, 11 a.m., Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock, by Ernie King. Memorial service, later date. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 320 S. Blakely St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
