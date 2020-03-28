|
BULZONI, JOAN A., Scranton, private funeral arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Condolences, [email protected]
DOBRENIECKI, THOMAS P. "ZEKE," Dickson City, private services. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. Memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
ELIAS, JOSEPHINE MARY, West Scranton, private graveside service, Cathedral Cemetery. Memorial service and Mass, later date. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website or George Elias, 7 Methwold Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72714.
FRANCESCHELLI, EVANGELINE R., Dunmore, private services. Mass, St. Anthony's Church, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Condolences, www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
GLODEK, MARGOT, Dickson City, private services. Memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
MASLOUSKY, ANTHONY P., Jefferson Twp., formerly Old Forge, private funeral service arrangements, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences, funeral home website.
MISCHELLO, MATTHEW (MATT) SR., Old Forge, private Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery. Celebration of life, date to be announced. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
PEPSIN, THOMAS, Lake Ariel, formerly of Scranton, celebration of his life, later date. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home Inc., Lake Ariel. Condolences, www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
SCHEMEL, MARY J., Olyphant, formerly of Archbald, memorial service, future date. Arrangements: Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Condolences, funeral home website.
SMITH, KEN, formerly of Madisonville, private services and cremation, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
TESLUK, SAMUEL JOHN, Friendsville, Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Condolences, funeral home website.
TRENT, CHYRIL DAWN (SOUTHARD), Kingston, private arrangements, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
UTTER, MARIE, formerly of Mayfield, private services. Interment, St. John's Russian Orthodox Cemetery. Arrangements: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
WASNALAS, DAVID, Mountain Top, arrangements and cremation: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2020