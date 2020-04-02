Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
DANIELS, TINA MARIE, Carbondale, future date, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, N.Y. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.

DOGGETT, ANN MARIE CONFORTI, Harveys Lake, no public visitation. Public memorial Mass, later date. Donations: FSSP North American District, Fraternity of St. Peter, FSSP HQ, 450 Venard Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

KITCHO, MARIAN RUSINKO, Roaring Brook Twp., Wednesday, St. George's Orthodox Church, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Pallbearers: John Souter, Nick Worobey, Ed Coleman, Jim Snyder, Ken Selwocki and Emily Wartella. Interment, parish cemetery.

MELILLO, GERARD, Plains Twp., arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

MELNICK, JAMES (JIMMY), Scranton, private. Burial, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, by the Rev. Richard Fox, St. Patrick's Parish pastor., Contributions: Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

RIDD, WILLIAM J., Honesdale, private. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

RITTER, CARL, Mount Cobb, celebration of life, summer. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Condolences: [email protected]

ROMERO-FLORES, LETICIA, West Scranton, private, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -