DANIELS, TINA MARIE, Carbondale, future date, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, N.Y. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
DOGGETT, ANN MARIE CONFORTI, Harveys Lake, no public visitation. Public memorial Mass, later date. Donations: FSSP North American District, Fraternity of St. Peter, FSSP HQ, 450 Venard Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
KITCHO, MARIAN RUSINKO, Roaring Brook Twp., Wednesday, St. George's Orthodox Church, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Pallbearers: John Souter, Nick Worobey, Ed Coleman, Jim Snyder, Ken Selwocki and Emily Wartella. Interment, parish cemetery.
MELILLO, GERARD, Plains Twp., arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
MELNICK, JAMES (JIMMY), Scranton, private. Burial, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, by the Rev. Richard Fox, St. Patrick's Parish pastor., Contributions: Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
RIDD, WILLIAM J., Honesdale, private. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
RITTER, CARL, Mount Cobb, celebration of life, summer. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Condolences: [email protected]
ROMERO-FLORES, LETICIA, West Scranton, private, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020