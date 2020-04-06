Scranton Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
ACKLEY, FRANCIS W. "HEC­TOR," Peckville, private funeral services and interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Condo­len­ces: Bill Ackley, 305 Commer­cial St., Dickson City, PA 18519. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

BECKAGE, MATTHEW, Oly­phant, memorial, later date. Condolences: semiancares.com.

BLUMER, JAMES "JIM," Spring Brook Twp., private interment, Fair­view Memorial Park in Elm­hurst Twp. Memorial service, later date. Contributions: First Bap­tist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website.

BOHN, ROBERT, Clarks Sum­mit, no public calling hours. Arrangements: Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

BRENNAN, LORETTA (nee Van­NORT), Archbald, private. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Harri­son Funeral Home, Archbald.

CARRICK, PEGGY (O'CON­NELL), South Abington Twp., mem­orial service, later date. Con­tributions: Scranton MS Sup­port Group, c/o Patricia Sheehan, 2510 Adams Ave., Apt. 301, Scran­ton, PA 18509. Arrange­ments: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Sum­mit. Condolences: funeral home website.

CASTELLI, ELEANOR A. MAHALIDGE, Scranton, Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, later date. Contri­butions: Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Condo­len­ces, www.semiancares.com.

CONNOLLY, JOHN, Scranton, pri­vate burial, St. Mary of Czes­tochowa Cemetery. Arrange­ments: Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.

DIBILEO, JANE HIGGINS, West Scranton, private blessing service by the Rev. Francis Landry, C.P., and entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Celebra­tion of life, later date. Arrange­ments: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

DUKAUSKAS, RICHARD, West Scranton, private arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

EDWARDS, HOLLY, Spring Brook Twp., donations: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.

FERTAL, SCOTT J., Taylor, mem­orial services and calling hours, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, later date. Contributions: Lake Lehman Well­ness Center, 1237 Market St., Lehman, PA 18627. Condo­lences: semiancares.com.

FLYTE, WALTER G., Moscow, private interment and committal services, Moscow Cemetery. Con­tributions: St. Mary's Villa Activities Fund, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444; or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway St., Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Mos­cow. Condolences: funeral home website.

FORDIANI, ROBERT J., formerly of Scranton, arrangements, Thom­as L. Carter Funeral Home.

GATTO, ERNEST J. SR. (CWO-4 Retired), Dunmore, private burial. Celebration of life, later date. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, or to the Sisters of IHM, Retirement Fund, 2300 Adams Ave., Scran­ton PA 18509. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.

GERRITY, JOHN PATRICK, Con­shohocken, formerly of Scranton, private viewing, Lownes Funeral Home, Lafayette Hill. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, West Consho­hocken, later date.

HORN, KARA L., Scranton, arrangements, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.

KAPINUS, BERNARD "BER­NIE" STEPHEN, formerly of Mont­dale, memorial service and private committal service, later date. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant.

MICHAEL, SCOTT CHRISTO­PHER, Olyphant, services, later date. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scran­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.

NEARING, ROBERT ARTHUR JR., Honesdale, celebration of life, later date. Contributions: Lake Huntington Presbyterian Church, Lake Huntington, N.Y.; or the Cochecton Men's Club, Cochec­ton, N.Y. Condolences: leefhandcrematory.com. Arrange­ments: Lee Funeral Home & Cre­matory of Little River/North Myr­tle Beach.

RICKARD, WILLIAM J., Way­mart, Mass and graveside service, later date. Arrangements: Jenk­ins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.

SWANTKOWSKI, AMELIA FRAN­CES, Duryea, private. Inter­ment, St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Duryea. Arrange­ments: Bernard J. Pion­tek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Condolences: piontekfuneralhome.com. Donations: National United Choirs Music Schol­arship Fund, 349 Justo Lane, Seven Hills, OH 44131.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now