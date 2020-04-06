|
ACKLEY, FRANCIS W. "HECTOR," Peckville, private funeral services and interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Condolences: Bill Ackley, 305 Commercial St., Dickson City, PA 18519. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
BECKAGE, MATTHEW, Olyphant, memorial, later date. Condolences: semiancares.com.
BLUMER, JAMES "JIM," Spring Brook Twp., private interment, Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst Twp. Memorial service, later date. Contributions: First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website.
BOHN, ROBERT, Clarks Summit, no public calling hours. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
BRENNAN, LORETTA (nee VanNORT), Archbald, private. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
CARRICK, PEGGY (O'CONNELL), South Abington Twp., memorial service, later date. Contributions: Scranton MS Support Group, c/o Patricia Sheehan, 2510 Adams Ave., Apt. 301, Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences: funeral home website.
CASTELLI, ELEANOR A. MAHALIDGE, Scranton, Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, later date. Contributions: Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Condolences, www.semiancares.com.
CONNOLLY, JOHN, Scranton, private burial, St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery. Arrangements: Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
DIBILEO, JANE HIGGINS, West Scranton, private blessing service by the Rev. Francis Landry, C.P., and entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
DUKAUSKAS, RICHARD, West Scranton, private arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
EDWARDS, HOLLY, Spring Brook Twp., donations: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
FERTAL, SCOTT J., Taylor, memorial services and calling hours, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, later date. Contributions: Lake Lehman Wellness Center, 1237 Market St., Lehman, PA 18627. Condolences: semiancares.com.
FLYTE, WALTER G., Moscow, private interment and committal services, Moscow Cemetery. Contributions: St. Mary's Villa Activities Fund, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444; or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway St., Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.
FORDIANI, ROBERT J., formerly of Scranton, arrangements, Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home.
GATTO, ERNEST J. SR. (CWO-4 Retired), Dunmore, private burial. Celebration of life, later date. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, or to the Sisters of IHM, Retirement Fund, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton PA 18509. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
GERRITY, JOHN PATRICK, Conshohocken, formerly of Scranton, private viewing, Lownes Funeral Home, Lafayette Hill. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, later date.
HORN, KARA L., Scranton, arrangements, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
KAPINUS, BERNARD "BERNIE" STEPHEN, formerly of Montdale, memorial service and private committal service, later date. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
MICHAEL, SCOTT CHRISTOPHER, Olyphant, services, later date. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
NEARING, ROBERT ARTHUR JR., Honesdale, celebration of life, later date. Contributions: Lake Huntington Presbyterian Church, Lake Huntington, N.Y.; or the Cochecton Men's Club, Cochecton, N.Y. Condolences: leefhandcrematory.com. Arrangements: Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach.
RICKARD, WILLIAM J., Waymart, Mass and graveside service, later date. Arrangements: Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
SWANTKOWSKI, AMELIA FRANCES, Duryea, private. Interment, St. Mary's Polish National Catholic Cemetery, Duryea. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Condolences: piontekfuneralhome.com. Donations: National United Choirs Music Scholarship Fund, 349 Justo Lane, Seven Hills, OH 44131.
