McGEE, HAROLD MICHAEL, Archbald, private. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Archbald. Memorial service, later date. Contributions: Christ the King Parish Food Pantry, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.

WALLIS, NANCY RUCKER, RN, Newton Lake, private. Inter­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Ceme­tery, Finch Hill. celebration of life, later date, Newton Lake. Arrangements: Brennan & Bren­nan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lin­coln Ave., Carbondale. Dona­tions: Forest City Library, 531 Main St., Forest City, PA 18421; or , the NEET Center, 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.

WORK, JAMIE ALLEN, Jefferson Twp., private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020
