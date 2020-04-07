|
McGEE, HAROLD MICHAEL, Archbald, private. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Archbald. Memorial service, later date. Contributions: Christ the King Parish Food Pantry, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
WALLIS, NANCY RUCKER, RN, Newton Lake, private. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. celebration of life, later date, Newton Lake. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Donations: Forest City Library, 531 Main St., Forest City, PA 18421; or , the NEET Center, 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433. Condolences: funeral home website.
WORK, JAMIE ALLEN, Jefferson Twp., private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020