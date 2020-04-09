Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BACHAK, DOLORES HENRI­ETTA, Allied Skilled Nursing Facility, private committal and entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.

BURNE, STEVEN WILLIAM, Dunmore, private blessing service with committal at Cathedral Cemetery, West Scranton, by the Rev. Siby John, C.P., of St. Ann's Basilica Parish. Public memorial Mass, later date. Perform an act of kindness and selflessness. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home's website.

BUZA, HENRY "HANK," Dickson City, no public calling hours. Private committal and military services, St. Mary's Cemetery, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.

COYNE, MICHAEL G., Scran­ton, memorial contributions: Jewish Home. Arrangements: Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.

DiRIENZO, MARY MAR­GOTTA, Scranton, private today. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

DOUD, JOAN, Carbondale, private. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Arrange­ments: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.

EIMERS, NANCY A. OSBORNE, RN, Mayfield, private graveside service, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow, by Monsignor Thomas M. Mul­downey, V.G. Memorial Mass, later time. Donations: St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

HUGHES, MARY ANN, Moosic, memorial and burial services, later date. Donations: Alzheim­er's Foundation - alz.org/donate. Arrangements: Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.

SEWELL-BONNELL, JANET S., Ormond Beach, Fla., private. Donations: Halifax Humane Society, www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/donate, or do an act of kindness. Arrangements: Dale Woodward Funeral Home, Ormond Beach.

SLOTA, FRANK, Scranton, private graveside services, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Geneva House, 323 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condo­lences: funeral home's website.

WALKER, FRED L., Cottrell Lake, Union Dale, private, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Celebration of Fred and Wicky's lives, summer, Cottrell Lake. Donations: Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 River St., Carbondale, PA 18407; or the Greater Carbondale YMCA, 82 N. Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Condolences: funeral home website.

WALSH, JAMES F. "JIMMY," Olyphant, Mass, later date. Arrangements: Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020
