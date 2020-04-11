|
|
BROCKNER, BARBARA L., formerly of Paramus, N.J., private graveside service, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Contributions: , www.dementiasociety.charityproud.org. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
DIRIENZO, MARY MAGNOTTA, Scranton, Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
DUKAUSKAS, RICHARD "DUKE," Scranton, private services. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
GRZENDA, VICTORIA, Archbald, private services. Celebration of life, later date. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or the , alz.org/donate. Arrangements: Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Condolences, funeral home website.
JELLOCK, JOSEPH F., Jefferson Twp., Interment, Holy Family Cemetery. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
KALINOWSKI, VERONICA "RONNIE," Tunkhannock, no public services. Interment, today, Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences, www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
MARTIN, THOMAS, Taylor, private services. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website and Facebook page.
McMORRAN, MARLENE, Scranton, services, later date. Donations: St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's Street, Scranton, PA 18504.
MORCOM, RAYMOND L., Scott Twp., private services and interment, Scott Valley Cemetery. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
QUELL, EVELYN JACQUINOT, Scranton, private burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
QUELL, ROBERT W. JR., Scranton, private services. Contributions: Meals on Wheels, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
RAINEY, PAUL J. JR., Scranton, Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or the . Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
SASLO, JOHN T., Scranton, formerly of Mount Cobb, military honors and interment, later date. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
SCHOONOVER, AARON A. II, Scranton, private funeral services. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow. Condolences, funeral home website.
STOKLOSA, BETTY JEAN, Carbondale, private interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Mass, later date, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Condolences, www.parisefuneralhome.com.
WEIDOW, EDWARD K. "WHITEY," private funeral service. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 11, 2020