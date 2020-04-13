|
BUTLER, ANN GLUSHKO, formerly of Vandling, private entombment with services, St. Tikhon's Cemetery, South Canaan. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences, www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
CURMACI, JOSEPHINE P., Scranton, private graveside funeral services, Cathedral Cemetery. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
DEL GUERCIO, CATHERINE (KAY) "MRS. D," Scranton, private graveside services, Cathedral Cemetery. Public memorial service, later date. Donations: Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Condolences, www.vanstonandjames.com.
FLORES, MANUEL, Scranton, Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
GILLETTE, MARLENE SEWACK, Jessup, private funeral and burial. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences, www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
GUARNERI, ANTHONY J. "GARDY," Carbondale, services, later date. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Condolences, funeral home website.
KISSOLOVEGE, DOLORES M., Archbald, private services and interment. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
KOWALSKI, A.J., Olyphant, private graveside services, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Blakely. Mass, later date. Condolences, www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
KOZAK, ROBERT M., Avoca, Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
LAGNO, AUGUSTUS T., Newfoundland, memorial celebration, later this year.
MACKIE, DOROTHY "DOT" DEWITT, Clarks Summit, memorial celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: Boys & Girls Club of Northeastern PA, 609 Ash St., Scranton, PA 18510; Friendship House, 1509 Maple St., Scranton, PA 18505; or Waverly Community House Sustaining Fund, 1115 N. Abington Road, P.O. Box 142, Waverly, PA 18471.
McDONNELL, MARIA RAMONA (KROPF), Lake Ariel, Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Donations: St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Lake Ariel. Condolences, www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
PROKARYM, MARY ANN, Jessup, private services and interment, later date. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
RAPACIEWICZ, THEODORE F. "TEDDY," West Scranton, private services, later date. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
SALINA, ANN PEHANICH, Plains Twp., Condolences, funeral home website.
STEINHART, JOHN A., Lake Ariel, service, later date. Contributions: Parkinsonfoundation.org. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences, www.jamesilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020