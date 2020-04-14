|
|
BARONE, ELEANOR G., Scranton, private services. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Contributions: Lupus Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
CRISTIANO, JOSEPH "BUBBA," Moss Point, Miss., formerly of Old Forge, private viewing. Private graveside service, Old Forge Cemetery, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton. Donations: NEPA Pet Rescue, nepapetrescue.com. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
DAVIS, PAUL E., Carbondale, private graveside service, St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson. Mass, later date. Contributions: St. Rose Bell Tower Restoration Project, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences, www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
GILLETTE, MARLENE SEWACK, Jessup, Monday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup, by the Rev. John Cigna, pastor. Pallbearers: George Sewack, Michael Sewack Sr. and Michael Sewack Jr., and Frank Castellano. Interment, parish cemetery, Jessup.
KING, CARMELLA C., Dunmore, open-air prayer, by the Rev. John Doris, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Dunmore Cemetery interment site, lot 23. Memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.
KUEHNER, ALBERTA, Dunmore, private services and interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website and Facebook page.
KVERAGAS, JANICE MAY, Clarks Summit, private funeral and burial. Public memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Corey Brian Strauch Funeral Home, 602 Birch St., Scranton.
ORD, CHRISTINE, Bloomsburg, formerly of Scranton, memorial service, later date, St. Ann's Basilica. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
TALNAGI, CLARA L., Jessup, private interment services, St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condolences, funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020