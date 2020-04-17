|
BRYNDZA, MARY ANN, Peckville, private interment, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Minooka. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences, www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
BULLICK, ELIZABETH NINA, Dunmore, private graveside service, SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.
CERRA, ANNE M., Greenfield Twp., private funeral services, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Mass, later date, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Contributions: Greenfield Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, 424 Route 106, Greenfield Twp., PA 18407. Condolences, www.parisefuneralhome.com.
CRISTIANO, JOSEPH "BUBBA," Moss Point, Miss., formerly of Old Forge, private graveside service, Old Forge Cemetery, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton. Pallbearers: Gary Cristiano, brother; Gary Cristiano Jr., nephew; William Gallagher, friend; Dr. Edward Zaloga, cousin; David Cushner and Robert Sheppard.
DARGATIS, ROBERT C., Peckville, private funeral arrangements and interment. Contributions: . Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condolences, funeral home website.
DECKER, BARBARA (SAVISH), Moosic, private funeral services, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, St. Nicholas of Myra Parish Cemetery, Old Forge, also private. Contributions: Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue, c/o 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642. Condolences, funeral home website.
HICKEY, CATHERINE E., Scranton, private prayer service, Cathedral Cemetery. Mass, later date. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton, or the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
KELLOGG, RAYMOND B., Lake Ariel, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home. Condolences, www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
KOWALSKI, WALTER, Scott Twp., private funeral services. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
LIVINGSTON, THOMAS E., Old Forge, private graveside service, Dunmore Cemetery. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences, www.NEPAFuneralhome.com.
McGEACHIE, ADELINE "DELL," Peckville, formerly of Newark, Del., private funeral services. Contributions: Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences, www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
MIKELSKI, MICHAEL A., Clifton Twp., Visitation and memorial service, later date. Donations: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Department of Metabolism, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences, funeral home website or Facebook page.
OLENCHAK, EDWARD F. "BABE" JR., Jefferson Twp., private funeral services, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Mass, later date, St. Eulalia's Church, Moscow. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences, www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
PAKUTKA, WILLIAM J., Scranton, Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
RICHARDS, CAROL, formerly of Clarks Summit, private graveside service, Abington Cemetery, Clarks Summit, by Pastor Glenn Amos of Heritage Baptist Church. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home. Memorial service, later date.
SEAMANS, CHARLES K., Factoryville, private services. Interment, Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center Resident Welfare Fund, DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. Condolences, www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
SHEERER, ANN M., Avoca, private memorial service, Saturday, St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca. Contributions: Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences, www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
SIGUENZA, HUGO ANTONIO, Elmhurst Twp., Visitation, Mass, and interment, with military honors, later date. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences, funeral home website or Facebook page.
TOMS, ELIZABETH A., Clarks Green, private funeral. Celebration of life, later date. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter or the United Cerebral Palsy Association of NEPA. Arrangements: Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Condolences, funeral home website.
VERMACK, DAVID N. "DIVID," Old Forge and formerly of Avoca, private burial service, Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
WARPUS, THOMAS, Dalton, Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020