|
|
ABRAHAMS, JOANNE ZIELINSKI, Apache Junction, Ariz., formerly of Archbald, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
CHISDAK, STEPHEN, Moosic, private funeral service, Saturday, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Philip Harendza, pastor, St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Pallbearers: Michael Chisdak, son; Arlene Chisdak, daughter-in-law; Nicole and Michelle Chisdak, granddaughters; Ed Coleman and Jim Snyder. Interment, parish cemetery.
COSTA, JAMES V., Childs, private interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Arrangements: Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Donations: Meredith Hose Company, 100 Main St., Childs, PA 18407. Condolences, www.parisefuneralhome.com.
FREDMONSKI, MARGARET "MAGGIE" KOLMANSBERGER, Jupiter, Fla., formerly of Old Forge, funeral services, St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, later date. Donations: St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, PA 18518.
GUARD, ROSEMARIE, Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
JIMMIE, PATRICIA RAFALKO, Old Forge, private funeral arrangements and graveside services. Arrangements, Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences, ciucciofuneralhome.com. Contributions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.
LABAFF, JANET LOUISE, Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
MASLOUSKY, ANTHONY P. JR., formerly of Old Forge, blessing service, noon, Wednesday, St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston, by the Rev. Joseph Elston. Arrangements, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
PAULISH, PATRICIA, Dickson City, private services. Entombment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
SALITSKY, FRANK "POP POP," Childs, funeral and private ceremony with interment, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, later date. Contributions: Carbondale YMCA. Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences, funeral home website.
SCERBO, LOUIS, Scranton, private funeral arrangements and entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
SIDEROWICZ, ALLEN, Scranton, private services. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, West Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, St. Patrick's Parish pastor. Contributions: Arc of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
STRIZKI, RICHARD A., Clifford Twp., private funeral service, Monday. Interment, St. Basil's Cemetery, Trenton, N.J. Donations: AFTD's (The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) research, 2700 Verizon Drive, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements, Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. Condolences, www.parisefuneralhome.com.
WILLIAMS, MARIE, Scranton, private funeral prayer service, Cathedral Cemetery. Mass, later date. Donations: . Condolences, www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020