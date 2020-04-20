|
|
ANTAL, THOMAS W., Lackawaxen, memorial service, later date. Burial services, private. Contributions: donor's choice. Arrangements: Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford.
CROWTHER, DAVID R., Clarks Green, formerly of Fleetville, private services. Contributions: Clarks Summit Ambulance, Fleetville Fire Company, or a food bank of the donor's choice. Arrangements, Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences, funeral home website.
ECKARDT, ORA JENNY VESTINA, Jermyn, private cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Arrangements, James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences, www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
FALCIONI, AMERICO ROBERT "FAL," formerly of Archbald, private funeral services. Come-and-go viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, Abilene, Texas. Condolences, elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
HUGHES, MAXINE RUTH, Scranton, private funeral services and committal, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Contributions: Asbury United Methodist Church, Monsey Avenue and Delaware Street, Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences, funeral home website.
LOVENDUSKI, JOHN, Moosic, private funeral services and interment, Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea. Arrangements, Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
LULEWICZ, BERNADINE, formerly of Hanover Twp., private graveside services, St. Casimir's Lithuanian Catholic Cemetery, Hunlock Creek. Arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
MADUS, JOE, Newton Twp., private graveside, Hickory Grove Cemetery, by Monsignor Peter Madus and Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. Mass and celebration with military honors, later date. Arrangements, Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
MASLOUSKY, ANTHONY P. JR., formerly of Old Forge, blessing service, noon, Wednesday, St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston, by the Rev. Joseph Elston. Arrangements, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
MAZUR, ANASTASIA "NANCY," formerly of Mount Cobb, private graveside services, All Saints Orthodox Cemetery, Peckville, by the Rev. Joshua Schooping. Contributions: All Saints Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 207, Olyphant, PA 18447; or The Monastery of St. Tikhon of Zadonsk, 175 St. Tikhon's Road, Waymart, PA 18472. Condolences, www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
MICHEL, ROBERT, Taylor, memorial and celebration of life service, later date. Contributions: American Legion Post 306, Taylor, PA. Arrangements, Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
MOYE, WILLIAM ALLEN SR., Greentown, private cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Arrangements, James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences, www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
O'HORA, KEVIN, East Mountain section of Scranton, private funeral arrangements. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
SABACH, JOSEPH J., Dupont, Arrangements, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
SALERNO, RITA M., Old Forge, private graveside services, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Private viewing. Mass, later date, St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Arrangements, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
SANTIONI, MARGARET (RESETAR), Taylor, private funeral services, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Parish Cemetery, Taylor. Contributions: Tracey's Hope Hospice Care Program, 113 Foote Ave., Duryea, PA 18642. Condolences, funeral home website.
SCHLITTLER, WILLIAM "BILL" JACOB, Spring Brook Twp., visitation and a memorial service, later date. Arrangements, Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences, funeral home website or Facebook page.
STRIZKI, RICHARD A., Clifford Twp., private funeral service, today. Interment, St. Basil's Cemetery, Trenton, N.J. Donations: AFTD's (The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) research, 2700 Verizon Drive, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements, Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. Condolences, www.parisefuneralhome.com.
TRESSLER, DAVID L. SR., Clarks Summit, private graveside services, Cathedral Cemetery, by his son, Monsignor David L. Tressler. Mass, Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green, later date. Contributions: Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA; Allied Hospice, or donor's choice. Arrangements, Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Condolences, www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020