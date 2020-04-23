Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
ALAMAR, NAOMI WEINER, Scranton, private, Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore. Contribu­tions: . Arrange­ments: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drink­er St., Dunmore. Condo­len­ces: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

BANAS, DAVID CHARLES, Harding, graveside service, to­day, 11:30 a.m., Oak Lawn Cem­etery, Hanover Twp., by the Rev. Stephen Kopestonsky. Donations: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements: Knif­fen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Servi­ces Inc., Wilkes-Barre. Condolen­ces: Kniffenfuneralhome.com.

BARRETT, THERESA GAR­DIER, Green Ridge section of Scranton, private graveside services, Friday, Cathedral Ceme­tery, Monsignor Neil Van Loon, pastor, St. Paul's/St. Clare's. Memorial Mass, future date. Arrangements: Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scran­ton. Contributions: Sisters, Ser­vants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

CAREY, ELIZABETH "BETTY" KOHUT, Carbondale, private, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Inter­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Mem­orial liturgy, later date. Condo­len­ces: parisefuneralhome.com.

CHERNESKY, BEVERLY A. (TRAVER), Archbald, arrangements, Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Con­tributions: Jewish Home of Eastern Pa.

CONNOR, MARY K., Jermyn, private graveside services by the Rev. John C. Ruth, St. Rose Cemetery. Memorial Mass, later date. Arrangements: Ryczak Har­rison Funeral Home, Mayfield.

DEMANOVICH, ROSEMARY E., Dunmore, private services and interment. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

FREY, JUDITH ANN, South Canaan, private. Arrangements: Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.

GALLAGHER, AILEEN, Scran­ton, private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Van­ston and James Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.

GEORGE, ANNABELLE WIL­BUR, Avoca, died private. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

HOLMES, JOYCE ANN, Clarks Summit, celebration of life, later date. Video tribute: LawrenceEYoungFuneralHome.com. Contri­butions: Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 795, Scranton 18503; Association Frontotem­poral Degeneration or any organization assisting to relieve the challenges of the current crisis. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cre­ma­tion Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

KALEWSKI, PATRICIA MUR­PHY, Scranton, blessing service, Friday, Thomas P. Kearney Fune­ral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, Cathedral Cem­etery, West Scranton. Con­do­lences: funeral home's website.

LOSCOMBE, PHILIP WILLIAM SR., Plains Twp., private, Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale, Plains Twp. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Dona­tions: Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

LUDER, LORETTA, Duryea, services and interment, later date, St. John's Cemetery, Dur­yea. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

MACONEGHY, ARTHUR DAVID SR., Scranton, military honors with private interment, Indian­town Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

MADDI, LOUIS N., Scranton, private services and entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial Mass, later date. Contributions: St. Patrick's Parish Food Pantry, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504; or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrange­ments: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.

McDONNELL, JOHN ROBERT "BOB," Greenfield Twp., private. Interment, Our Mother of Sor­rows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Cele­bration of life, later date. Arrange­ments: Brennan & Bren­nan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Dona­tions: St. Rose of Lima Church Tower Fund, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407; or Metavivors of New Jersey at https://secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute/metavivors-of-nj. Condolences: funeral home website.

NALEVANKO, KATY CONWAY, celebration of life, later date. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrange­ments: Albert P. O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

NICK, RUTH J., Peckville, private. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.

ROSS, EDNA, Linwood Nursing Home, private. Interment, Dun­more Cemetery. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

RYAN, EVELYN, formerly of Factoryville, private memorial services. Contact a family member for details.

SALERNO, RITA M., Old Forge, Wednesday, Ferri & Gillette Fune­ral Services LLC, Old Forge. Graveside services in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Pallbearers: Kevin and Daniel Salerno, nephews; John Mochan, grandnephew; Robert Sheppard, David Cushner and Kevin Beck.

SIPKO, STANLEY E., Dupont, private, Friday, Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont. Public visitation and memorial Mass, after virus restrictions are lifted.

WALSH, LAVINIA MURPHY, memorial Mass, later date. Burial, private. Donations: St. Joseph's Center, Scranton. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

WHITE, HANNAH J., Carbon­dale, private graveside service, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Arrangements: Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: shiflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020
