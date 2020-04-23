|
ALAMAR, NAOMI WEINER, Scranton, private, Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore. Contributions: . Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
BANAS, DAVID CHARLES, Harding, graveside service, today, 11:30 a.m., Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp., by the Rev. Stephen Kopestonsky. Donations: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 32 E. Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements: Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Wilkes-Barre. Condolences: Kniffenfuneralhome.com.
BARRETT, THERESA GARDIER, Green Ridge section of Scranton, private graveside services, Friday, Cathedral Cemetery, Monsignor Neil Van Loon, pastor, St. Paul's/St. Clare's. Memorial Mass, future date. Arrangements: Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
CAREY, ELIZABETH "BETTY" KOHUT, Carbondale, private, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Memorial liturgy, later date. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
CHERNESKY, BEVERLY A. (TRAVER), Archbald, arrangements, Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Contributions: Jewish Home of Eastern Pa.
CONNOR, MARY K., Jermyn, private graveside services by the Rev. John C. Ruth, St. Rose Cemetery. Memorial Mass, later date. Arrangements: Ryczak Harrison Funeral Home, Mayfield.
DEMANOVICH, ROSEMARY E., Dunmore, private services and interment. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
FREY, JUDITH ANN, South Canaan, private. Arrangements: Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
GALLAGHER, AILEEN, Scranton, private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
GEORGE, ANNABELLE WILBUR, Avoca, died private. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
HOLMES, JOYCE ANN, Clarks Summit, celebration of life, later date. Video tribute: LawrenceEYoungFuneralHome.com. Contributions: Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 795, Scranton 18503; Association Frontotemporal Degeneration or any organization assisting to relieve the challenges of the current crisis. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
KALEWSKI, PATRICIA MURPHY, Scranton, blessing service, Friday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, West Scranton. Condolences: funeral home's website.
LOSCOMBE, PHILIP WILLIAM SR., Plains Twp., private, Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale, Plains Twp. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Donations: Christian Apostolic Church of Hilldale. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
LUDER, LORETTA, Duryea, services and interment, later date, St. John's Cemetery, Duryea. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
MACONEGHY, ARTHUR DAVID SR., Scranton, military honors with private interment, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
MADDI, LOUIS N., Scranton, private services and entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial Mass, later date. Contributions: St. Patrick's Parish Food Pantry, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504; or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.
McDONNELL, JOHN ROBERT "BOB," Greenfield Twp., private. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Donations: St. Rose of Lima Church Tower Fund, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407; or Metavivors of New Jersey at https://secure.metavivor.org/page/contribute/metavivors-of-nj. Condolences: funeral home website.
NALEVANKO, KATY CONWAY, celebration of life, later date. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
NICK, RUTH J., Peckville, private. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
ROSS, EDNA, Linwood Nursing Home, private. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
RYAN, EVELYN, formerly of Factoryville, private memorial services. Contact a family member for details.
SALERNO, RITA M., Old Forge, Wednesday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Graveside services in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Pallbearers: Kevin and Daniel Salerno, nephews; John Mochan, grandnephew; Robert Sheppard, David Cushner and Kevin Beck.
SIPKO, STANLEY E., Dupont, private, Friday, Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont. Public visitation and memorial Mass, after virus restrictions are lifted.
WALSH, LAVINIA MURPHY, memorial Mass, later date. Burial, private. Donations: St. Joseph's Center, Scranton. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup. Condolences: funeral home website.
WHITE, HANNAH J., Carbondale, private graveside service, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Arrangements: Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: shiflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020