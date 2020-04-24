|
BARONE, ANTHONY J. (TONY) SR., Dunmore, private, Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore. Memorial Mass, SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, later date. Contributions: SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore.
CHUBB, ALEX M., Avoca, formerly of Old Forge, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Keith Weber. Pallbearers: AJ and Matthew Dutter, Allan Panek and Edward Bergey. Burial, Laurel Hill Cemetery, Daleville.
CUPPLE, YOLANDA M., RN, private graveside services, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Memorial celebration of life, future date. Contributions: Phoebe Ministries, Phoebe.org. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
CZYZYK, KENNETH, Coburn, private interment, later date. Arrangements: Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Condolences: crousefineralhome.com.
DAMORE, WILLIAM "BILLY" J., West Scranton, private. Interment, Italian-American Cemetery, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
DAVIS, SARAH J., Union Dale, private. Interment, Meyers Cemetery, Union Dale. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.
GOONAN, MARY T., Scranton, no public services. Inurnment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home, Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
KEISLING, ELAINE SAMPLE, Harrisburg, later date. Burial, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Condolences: centralpacremation.com. Contributions: National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) in Washington, DC; or Father Flanagan's Boys Town in Omaha, NE.
LEEK, CHARLES, Moosic, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
MARTIN, JAMES "CHUM," Kingston, arrangements, Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort. Condolences: hughbhughes.com.
NOVAK, JAMES R., Scott Twp., celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
RINALDONI, LEO, formerly of Scranton and Moscow, Mass and memorial, later date. Arrangements: August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Donations: North Pocono Food Pantry, P.O. Box 250, Moscow, PA 18444.
ROBACKER, MILDRED, Scranton, private, Dickson City Cemetery. Arrangements: Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, PA 18707.
ROTHSTEIN GUITELLE "MRS. SHOOKY," Elan Gardens, Clarks Summit, private graveside service, Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore. Contributions: Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, 18411; or donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
SCOTT, JENNIE CALI, Dunmore, private. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
STOKLOSA, FRANCIS P., Carbondale, private, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Joint memorial Mass for Fran and Betty Jean, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, later date. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Mass cards may be sent to his son.
TERPAK, ALICE T., formerly of Archbald, private. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
URBAS, VERONICA, formerly of Richmondale and the William Penn Apartments, Forest City, private services by the Rev. John Cigan. Interment, St. John's Byzantine Cemetery, Richmondale. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020