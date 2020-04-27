|
BEAVERS, REXFORD H. SR., Clifton Twp., private services and interment. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
BITSKO, ANDREW III, Bristol, private graveside service, St. John's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton. Contributions: Bensalem Senior Citizens Association, www.BensalemSeniorCenter.org.
BLOUNT, DONALD, North Scranton, arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
CACCIAMANI, LEOPNARD P., Dunmore, private, Tuesday. Graveside services, 11:15 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 218 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
CHINETSKY, BROTHER ROMAULD, OFM, donations: Franciscan Friars - Holy Name Province, 144 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001-3202.
COOK, GEORGE, Scranton, arrangements, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
DERBIN, DOROTHY, Moscow, private graveside services, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Jimmy V. Fund for Cancer Research. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton. Condolences: funeral home's website.
DOUGHER, JOAN EARLY, Stroudsburg, memorial service, later date.
DUKE, STEVEN R., Carbondale, memorial services and interment, Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, N.Y., later date. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
DURKIN, PAUL G., Clarks Summit, funeral liturgy and celebration of life, later date, Church of St. Gregory. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home. Contributions: Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green or . Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
DUSHNEY, LILLIAN, Olyphant, private. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. Donations: Salvation Army or . Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
FISCUS, MAUREEN T., North Scranton, private services and interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
FRUEHAN, ELLA F., Elmhurst Twp., private interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. Contributions: St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.
GRASSO, JOSEPH M., Tobyhanna, formerly of Scranton, Mass and celebration of life, later date. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
GRAYESKI, ANN MARIE, Clarks Summit, formerly of Carbondale, private, Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, later date. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Donations: donor's favorite charity.
GUARILIA, ELIZABETH, Duryea, private services and interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., Duryea.
HILLIER, ELAINE L. (RUTKOSKY), Honesdale, no visitation. Private funeral. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
LANGMAN, ROBERT (BOB) C., Herrick Twp., private. Memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
LOWRY, ELIZABETH "BETTY," Scranton, memorial service, St. Ann's Basilica, later date. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
McALLISTER, ROSEMARY, Dunmore, private graveside services, Dunmore Cemetery, by the Rev. John A. Doris, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore. Mass, later date. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice, 100 Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA, 18411; or the Andrew Luke Millett Research Fund at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Lockbox 1352, P.O. Box 8500, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
McGOWAN, LOIS ANN (GAVIN), Clarks Summit, private graveside service, Clarks Green Cemetery, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment follows. Mass, later date. Contributions: Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Co. 1 Inc., Clarks Summit Fire Co., 301 Stone Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences: funeral home website.
MEGARGEL, HELENA, Lake Ariel, private graveside services, East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan. Mass, later date, St. Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
MOHILA, MARIE B., Dickson City, private graveside service by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
NEWBORG, LOIS A., Scranton, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
PAGE, ANGELA A., Scott Twp., services and entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Mass, Corpus Christi Church, Montdale, later date. Contributions: St. John Vianney Parish, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447 or St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
PAWLIKOWSKI, VINCENT, Scranton, arrangements, Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, Scranton.
SAIKOWSKI, TONI VIRGINIA, Dunmore, formerly of Peckville, private committal services by the Rev. Elwin Wright. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
SAUNDERS, JOSEPH BRIAN, Pittston, private. Arrangements: Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com. Donations: Ronald McDonald House of Northeast PA.
STEAD, ALICE L., formerly of Scranton, service and interment, later date. Donations: Toys for Tots.
THOMAS, HELEN B., Bozeman, Mont., memorial service and burial, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart, later date.
TOOLEY, RUTH E., Ruth E. Tooley, Easton, formerly of Elmhurst Twp., memorial service, later date. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Contributions: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
URBAN, PETER D., Forest City, arrangements, Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, Forest City.
VAIRO, BRUCE GERARD, Throop, private, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
VIOLANTE, ANTHONY, Scranton, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
WANGBERG, DOROTHY BUSH CASSIDY, Lake Ariel, celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Donations: St. Thomas More Church, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436; or Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2020