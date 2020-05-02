|
|
ASHBY, ROBERT ROLAND SR., Carbondale, private. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
CARLO, ARTHUR M., Dunmore, private graveside service, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore. Condolences:TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
COSMINSKI, ANN, formerly of Taylor, memorial liturgy, St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Scranton, later date. Interment, Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
EBOLI, ANASTASIA "NELLIE," Dunmore, private. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore, by the Rev. John Doris. Pallbearers: Nicholas, Christopher, Timothy, and Jonathan A. Eboli, grandsons; Josh Cillo and Tyler Becchetti. Honorary pallbearers: Daniel J. and Stephen A. Eboli.
GODLEWSKI, STACEY, Clarks Summit, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
HORTON, FRANCES ANN, West Scranton, celebration of life, later date. Contributions: . Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
KUCHINSKI, TEKLA "TEK" RUSHEFSKI, Greenwood section of Moosic, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Burial, St. Mary Czestochowa Cemetery, Moosic. Condolences: funeral home's website.
LISENBEE, JUSTINE "TINA" KROHTA ABDALLA, formerly of Archbald, private services and interment. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home. Condolences: PSPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134; or Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
LUONGO, PATRICK SR., Scranton, private memorial service, today, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions: Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
OWENS, SARA JANE "JANIE" BURGETTE, private graveside services, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home's website.
REILLY, MARY F. "Aunt Mary," North Scranton, private. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.
VANWINKLE, CLAUDE W., Willow Brook Assisted Living Center, formerly of Moscow, private graveside services, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Condolences: funeral home's website.
WALSH, ELIZABETH "BETTY" WOJNICKI, formerly of Scranton, private memorial Mass, later date. No public calling hours. Arrangements: Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Schnecksville. Interment, Florida National Cemetary, Bushnell, Fla. Contributions: , c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Condolences: heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 2, 2020