Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
ALLARDYCE, GERALD "JERRY," Avoca, private interment service, St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences: www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

BLASI, JOSEPH, Avoca, private interment service, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences: www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

BRIOSO, MILAGROS, Wilkes-Barre, Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

FOWLER, SHERIE WIDZBELL, Scranton, memorial service and celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Condolences, www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

HAVRILCHAK, LORETTA M., Olyphant, private funeral services. Interment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Arrangements: John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.

LEWIS, DR. KENNETH G., Ph.D., Scranton, formerly of Dunmore, Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.

MULLEN, FLORENCE A. "FLOSSIE," Scranton, private burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Donations: St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Condolences, www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.

SCARANTINO, STEPHEN J., Dunmore, graveside service, Saturday, Dunmore Cemetery, by the Rev. David P. Cappelloni. Pallbearers: Jere, Cabe and Nash Gromelski, Todd Occulto, Brian Fabri and Dino Darbenzio.

SWOBODA, ELIZABETH "BETTY," Scranton, Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

TAYLOR, GEORGE J. III, Scranton, Private arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

VITVITSKY, ELIZABETH "BETTY," Dickson City, private funeral. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor, St. Mary's Church, Dickson City. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -