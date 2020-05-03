|
ALLARDYCE, GERALD "JERRY," Avoca, private interment service, St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences: www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
BLASI, JOSEPH, Avoca, private interment service, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Condolences: www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
BRIOSO, MILAGROS, Wilkes-Barre, Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
FOWLER, SHERIE WIDZBELL, Scranton, memorial service and celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Condolences, www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
HAVRILCHAK, LORETTA M., Olyphant, private funeral services. Interment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Arrangements: John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
LEWIS, DR. KENNETH G., Ph.D., Scranton, formerly of Dunmore, Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
MULLEN, FLORENCE A. "FLOSSIE," Scranton, private burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Donations: St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton, PA 18504. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Condolences, www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
SCARANTINO, STEPHEN J., Dunmore, graveside service, Saturday, Dunmore Cemetery, by the Rev. David P. Cappelloni. Pallbearers: Jere, Cabe and Nash Gromelski, Todd Occulto, Brian Fabri and Dino Darbenzio.
SWOBODA, ELIZABETH "BETTY," Scranton, Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
TAYLOR, GEORGE J. III, Scranton, Private arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
VITVITSKY, ELIZABETH "BETTY," Dickson City, private funeral. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor, St. Mary's Church, Dickson City. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020