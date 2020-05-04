|
ANDREJKO, SOPHIE A., Mayfield, private funeral. Mass and celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences, www.margottafuneralhomes.com. Donations: local food bank or St. Francis Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
CAREY, CLARA, Taylor, private burial, St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements: Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
CICCHILLO, ROSE MURRAY, Scranton, services and interment, later date. Donations: , 105 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
CONKLIN, SAMUEL IRA, Lake Ariel, services, later date. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home in Lake Ariel. Condolences, www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
COTTRELL, EMERSON, Thompson, no funeral services.
DOBRYDNEY, MICHAEL, Scranton, funeral services, later date. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, Scranton. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, www.stjosephscenter.org.
DREWES, JOAN, Scranton, private graveside service, later date.
FERRIT, STANLEY J. "SONNY," Old Forge, private graveside services, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment to follow. Viewing, private. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, later date. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Donations: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 (or stjosephscenter.org). Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
FLOWER, SHIRLEY ROSE, Gouldsboro, memorial gathering, later date. Private interment, Lehigh Cemetery, Gouldsboro. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., South Sterling.
HAVRILCHAK, LORETTA M., Olyphant, private funeral services. Interment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Arrangements: John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City.
HOFFMAN, LOUIS G., Scranton, graveside service, Washburn Street Cemetery, later date. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Condolences, www.vanstonandjames.com.
HOLDEN, DELBERT JR., Scranton, Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
KEARNEY, ANNE (ANTOLOCI), 85, Clarks Summit, graveside service, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment to follow. Mass, later date. Contributions: Meal Shared Fund, Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences, funeral home website.
KOWAL, VERY REV. PROTOPRESBYTER NESTOR S., Scranton, memorial liturgy, later date. Contributions: St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1006 Howell St., Scranton, PA 18504; or St. Sophia Seminary, P.O. Box 495, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
LUDWIKOWSKI, AGNES A., Moosic, funeral Mass, later date. Contributions: Telespond Senior Services Inc., 1200 Saginaw St., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
MALINA, JOHN JOSEPH, M.D., Taylor, Mass, St. Ann's Basilica, later date. Military honors and burial, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Taylor. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences, www.semiancares.com.
MILUSZUSKY, LILLIAN M. (SIMONCIC), South Abington Twp., graveside service, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City. Mass, later date. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences, funeral home website.
REGAN, JOAN, Levittown, formerly Scranton, funeral Mass, later date. Interment, private. Donations: St. Frances Cabrini Parish, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
ROLKA, THERESA A. (POPOVICH), Montdale, Mass and celebration of life, later date. Contributions: St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale; Marywood University; or a cancer research organization of your choice. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
RUMOVITZ, ROSE M., Bristol, formerly of Dickson City, visitation and Mass, St. Mark's Church, later date. Donations: St. Mark School, 1024 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Arrangements: Wade Funeral Home, Bristol Borough.
SANTIAGO, BLANCA, Scranton, private services. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
TABORNE, MICHAEL J., Michael J. Taborne, 89, Vestal, N.Y., formerly of Mayfield and Jermyn, private services and interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Donations: , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or the Veterans Administration, www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/. Condolences, funeral home website.
THEOBALD, WALTER, Gravity, private services and interment. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences, funeral home website.
THOMAS, EUGENE, "GENE" J., Taylor, celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
VISELLI, MARIE ELIZABETH (DEPUMPO), South Abington Twp., private services. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences, funeral home website
WASILCHAK, BARBARA PATRICK, Marlton, N.J., formerly of Jessup, private funeral. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. Mass, later date. Condolences, www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 4, 2020