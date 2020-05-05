|
LEWERT, ELIZABETH (BETTY), Pine Grove, Pa., formerly of West Scranton, graveside services, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Dunmore Cemetery, 400 Church St. Condolences: WestScrantonFunerals.com. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, West Scranton.
STANCAVAGE, JOANNE CALAUTTI, Greenfield Twp., celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020