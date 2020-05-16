|
ADLER, MARION J., Elmhurst Twp., private. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmurst Twp. Donations: First Presbyterian Church of Elmhurst, 108 Maple St., Elmhurst Twp., PA 18444. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.
BROWN, KEVIN J. "JAKE," Clifford Twp., drive-by viewing, today, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Do not exit vehicles. Memorial service, later date. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Donations: Parker Hill Church, 933 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
DWYER, PAUL F. SR., Hyde Park section of Scranton, graveside service, Cathedral Cemetery, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Church. Memorial Mass and celebration of life, later date. Donations: St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst, PA 18444. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
GALLO, FRANCES ANN DELVECCHIO, Dunmore, private. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA.
GENELL, JOHN J. JR., Meadowbrook, private, today, 11 a.m., St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Road, Rydal. Live streaming: msrfh.com. Private mausoleum, St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Contributions: Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010; www.boystown.org. Arrangements: Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton.
HARVEY, FRANCES M., formerly of South Abington Twp., private, Abington Hills Cemetery. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
HOULIHAN, DIANE, Taylor, graveside service, Cathedral Cemetery, later date. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
KOHN, SHIRLEY J., St. Mary's Villa Assisted Living Center, formerly of Gouldsboro, private graveside services, Lehigh Cemetery, Gouldsboro. Contributions: Gouldsboro United Methodist Church, 495 Main St., Goudsboro, PA 18424. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Condolences: funeral home's website.
RIOS, FELIPE DIAZ, Scranton, memorial, later date. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
SOBUTA, ANNA B., formerly of Old Forge, Friday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC. Private graveside services, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Pallbearers: Anthony Marsico, Robert Sheppard, Carl Smith and Robert Gillette.
SWINK, JEAN SMITH, Scranton, no visitation. Private services and interment, Keen Cemetery, Wayne County. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow. Condolences: funeral home's website.
WADE, MARY SHARON BAKER, Clarks Summit, formerly of Whites Crossing, private, Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Memorial Mass, later date. Donations: CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
ZEME, ANTHONY J. JR., Nicholson, celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, Nicholson. Condolences: funeral home website. Donations: Actors Fund of America.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2020