Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
FUNERAL NOTICES

ELLIS, ELIZABETH "BETTY" ECKENRODE, formerly of West and South Scranton, Friday, private graveside services, Cathedral Cemetery, by Father Patrick McLaughlin, pastor of Immaculate Concep­tion. Pallbearers: John and Melissa Ellis, Matthew and Christopher Olmedo, Jacob Smith and Andrew Brownstein.

GAUGHAN, MAUREEN ELIZABETH, Olyphant, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home, 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

KELLY, BARBARA J., Scranton, Contributions: Make A Wish Foundation, 327 N. Washington Ave., Suite 501, Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

PIERSON, ROBERT J., Dickson City, Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

ROPIESKI, MARIAN (CHICO­SKI), Duryea, private services, today, St. John's Cemetery, Duryea, by Father John V. Pol­ednak of Nativity of Our Lord Parish church. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

SOBUTA, SYLVIA MARIE, Old Forge, Friday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Graveside services, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Pallbearers: Anthony and Justin Semyon, grandsons; Jeff Luther, Anthony Marsico and Robert Sheppard.

STULL, FLOYD L. "NICK," Old Forge, private funeral services, Monday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Burial, St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Moosic. Contributions: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, PA 18505. Condolences, funeral home website.

TAYLOR, MARTIN, Moscow, graveside service, Friday, 11 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

TYLUTKI, EMILY MISHA, North Abington Twp., Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clarks Summit.

VOLPETTI, MILDRED L., Pittston, private services. Donations: . Arrangements: Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences, www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020
