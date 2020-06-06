|
BONIEWICZ, ALBERT F., formerly of Moosic, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Blessing service and military honors follow at St. John's Cemetery, Throop. Calling hours, Tuesday, 9:30 to 10. Condolences: funeral home website.
DAVIS, JOHN F., Honesdale, private. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Contributions: Dyberry Day Camp, c/o ARC of Wayne County, P.O. Box 1121, Honesdale, PA 18431.
FUESHKO, ELLEN, Green Ridge Care Center, arrangements, Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. Take a day and be like Ellen.
FULLER, MICHAEL GLEN, Clarks Summit, private viewing for immediate family, Monday, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Public graveside blessing service, noon, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, by Deacon Ray Pieretti, pastoral associate of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. Contributions: American Diabetes Association c/o 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences: funeral home website.
GREGORCZYK, AGNES KOPROSKI, Greenwood section of Moosic, Friday, Interment, St. Mary's Czestochowa Cemetery, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Pallbearers: Ed and Ted Koproski, nephews; Dan Koproski, Len Negvesky and Sean Gibson, great-nephews; and Nick Biondi.
GRIFFITH, JOAN CHRISTINE BANFIELD, Scranton, private. Arrangements: Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
LEIGH, PATRICIA A., Scranton, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
LUTECKI, CATHERINE LILLIAN, Hughestown, private graveside service, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Plains Twp., by Msgr. John Sempa. Private viewing. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
McGLONE, DANIEL J., Scranton, graveside service, Monday, 11:30 a.m., St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, by the Rev. John A. Doris. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
MILLER, MAY J. HERBERT, private services and interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Friends and family may visit the graveside memorial table Monday, 3 to 6 p.m., to pay respects and share a memory. Visitors must follow state health guidelines, maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Live stream of the service, Monday, 1 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page. Donations: Elkdale Baptist Church of West Clifford, 45 State Road 2014, Clifford Twp., PA 18470. Condolences: funeral home website.
NEHWADOWICH, CONSTANCE YUDISKAS, Forestburgh, N.Y., Monday, 12:30 p.m., Providence of God Lithuanian Church Cemetery, Clarks Green, by the Rev Walter Placek, Ph.D., Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church. Social distancing will apply. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
OLEKSZULIN, MICHAEL JR., Moosic, Friday, graveside service, Newton Cemetery, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Pallbearers: Donald Olekszulin, nephew; Michael Olekszulin, Derek Holminski and Jim Holminski, great-nephews; John Souter and Emily Wartella.
POWELL, FLOYD E. JR., Hughestown, private, today, Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, by the Rev Michael Shambora. Interment, Milwaukee Cemetery, Clarks Summit.
REED, LANCE CPL. CHRISTIAN MICHAEL, formerly of Taylor, motorcade procession to honor Christian's life, Monday, starting precisely, 10 a.m. and commencing promptly, 2 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. No one will be allowed out of their cars. Private funeral by a military chaplain from the United States Marine Corps. Interment, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton, with full military honors by the Marines. Ceremony, reception and celebration of Christian's life, later date, NE Detachment Marine Corps League, Scranton. Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences: semiancares.com.
RUDI, TERI VAN WERT, Warminster, calling hours, Monday, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster. Interment, St. John Neumann Cemetery. Donations: Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State Road, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements: Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Lifecelebration.com.
SHERIDAN, JAMES J., Dunmore, private blessing service, today, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, by the Rev. John A. Doris. Interment, private.
SNELL, RICHARD J., Peckville, private Mass, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville. Contributions: to the family as they will be installing a bench in Avalon, N.J. to honor his memory. Arrangements: Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
WAITE, CAROLYN LEE JONES, Hebron, N.H., private. Donations: Massachusetts/New Hampshire, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472; or the Newfound Lake Region Association, 10 N. Main St., Unit 1, Bristol, NH 03222. Arrangements: Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
WHITBECK, FRANK JR., White Haven, private interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Arrangements: Davies and Jones Funeral Chapel.
WUAGON, RUTH, Throop, graveside services, today, 11 a.m., Union Cemetery, Peckville, by the Rev. David Searing, St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop.
ZANGHI, MARY A. (WARE), arrangements, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2020