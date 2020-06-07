|
BONIEWICZ, ALBERT F., formerly of Moosic, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Blessing service and military honors follow at St. John's Cemetery, Throop. Calling hours, Tuesday, 9:30 to 10. Condolences: funeral home website.
CROSBY, JOHN (JACK), Binghamton, N.Y., private funeral services. Arrangements: Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home, Binghamton, N.Y. Condolences: Parsonsfuneral.com.
EDWARDS, MICHAEL W., Glenburn Twp., Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
FULLER, MICHAEL GLEN, Clarks Summit, private viewing for immediate family, Monday, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Public graveside blessing service, noon, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, by Deacon Ray Pieretti, pastoral associate of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish. Contributions: American Diabetes Association c/o 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Condolences: funeral home website.
HORVICK, CLIFTON G., Wilkes-Barre, no services. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Condolences, www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
KAPP, MARIE C., Ransom, private services. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Condolences, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
KILONSKY, MARY L., Richmondale, private funeral services. Interment, St. Agnes Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences, funeral home website.
McGLONE, DANIEL J., Scranton, graveside service, Monday, 11:30 a.m., St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, by the Rev. John A. Doris. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
MILLER, MAY J. HERBERT, private services and interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Friends and family may visit the graveside memorial table Monday, 3 to 6 p.m., to pay respects and share a memory. Visitors must follow state health guidelines, maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Live stream of the service, Monday, 1 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page. Donations: Elkdale Baptist Church of West Clifford, 45 State Road 2014, Clifford Twp., PA 18470. Condolences: funeral home website.
NEHWADOWICH, CONSTANCE YUDISKAS, Forestburgh, N.Y., Monday, 12:30 p.m., Providence of God Lithuanian Church Cemetery, Clarks Green, by the Rev Walter Placek, Ph.D., Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church. Social distancing will apply. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
PITTS, SHEILA M. (MATTHEWS), Avoca, private services, Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca. Arrangements, Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Avoca.
REED, LANCE CPL. CHRISTIAN MICHAEL, formerly of Taylor, motorcade procession to honor Christian's life, Monday, starting precisely, 10 a.m. and commencing promptly, 2 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. No one will be allowed out of their cars. Private funeral by a military chaplain from the United States Marine Corps. Interment, Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton, with full military honors by the Marines. Ceremony, reception and celebration of Christian's life, later date, NE Detachment Marine Corps League, Scranton. Contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences: semiancares.com.
RUDI, TERI VAN WERT, Warminster, calling hours, Monday, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mass, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster. Interment, St. John Neumann Cemetery. Donations: Doylestown Hospital, 595 W. State Road, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements: Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, Lifecelebration.com.
SURRIDGE, DAVID, formerly of Old Forge, pending arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020