Gabriel Matthew McLaine earned his angel wings, just two days shy of his 7th birthday, on April 11, 2020. Gabriel was born April 13, 2013, to Jessica Green and Jeffrey McLaine, Scott Twp. Gabriel was the light of their lives.
Gabriel was a happy little boy with a smile and laughter that all who knew him will not forget. He gave the best hugs. His family and friends will miss those hugs and kisses.
Gabriel loved dinosaurs, music, dancing, pretending to be a dinosaur, and puzzles. He loved nursery rhymes and would form a triangle with his fingers to tell you he wanted you to sing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star."
Gabriel loved looking at pictures of Mary surrounded by angels with his dad. He loved running and playing with his dog, Breezie. He made a ton of messes, but was loved all the same.
Gabriel loved going to school and working with his aide, Miss Renee, and his teacher, Miss Heather. His favorite activity was calendar time. He often would set the calendar up and pretend to be the classroom teacher.
Gabriel is survived by his parents, Jessica Green and Jeffrey McLaine, Scott Twp.; paternal grandmother, Judith Rabel-McLaine, Scott Twp.; paternal grandfather, James McLaine, Olyphant; maternal grandmother, Angela Suarez, Henryville; and maternal grandfather, Timothy Green, Kunkletown.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Pauline Rabel.
Gabriel's parents would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who donated through the GoFundMe to assist with burial costs.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A summer memorial service will be planned.
Arrangements by the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020