Gail A. Cain, 83, of Carbondale, died Monday at Carbondale Nursing Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Cain, on Nov. 17, 2000.
Born May 28, 1936, in Union Dale, she was the daughter of the late Ivan Milton Barney and Sarah Corrine Adams Barney Beader.
Gail was very outgoing and was often referred to as the mayor of the Carbondale Nursing Center. While residing there, she enjoyed arts and crafts and was awarded a certificate from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging for participating in its Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Residents (PEERs) program, which trains residents of long-term care settings to advocate for improved quality of life in their homes. Gail will fondly be remembered for being obsessed about her hair, her terrific cooking skills, watching old westerns and her love for unicorns.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Carbondale Nursing Center for the kind and compassionate care provided to Gail during her stay.
She is survived by seven sons, Neil and Anthony Hiller, Paul, Joseph, Eugene, Korey and Erik Cain; two daughters, Katrina West and Nicole Cain; four sisters, Barbara Cain, Patrice Cost, Sonya Mullisky and Beth Tate; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Hiller; a daughter, Kim Zantowsky; a sister, Deanna Counterman; and three brothers, Kermit, Darryl and Jerry Barney.
The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with the Rev. Bonnie Resseguie, officiating. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. To share condolences and photos with Gail's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019