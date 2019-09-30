|
Gail M. Ednock, 66, of Carbondale, died Friday at home. Her husband is Myron Ednock.
Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Robert and Marie Goodwin Van Nort, Gail loved to read, listen to music, watch Christmas movies and solve crossword puzzles.
Her grandchildren were her life and she enjoyed being the family caregiver. She worked at Gentex for more than 20 years.
Also surviving are a son, Michael Ednock and wife, Michele, Carbondale; a daughter, Dawn Ednock, Carbondale, and fiancé, John Rice; three grandchildren, Michael Jr., Abigail and John Michael; a brother, Robert Van Nort and wife, Ann, Massachusetts; four sisters, Debbie Kurilla and husband, Robert, Hatfield; Brenda Becker and husband, Joseph, Carbondale; Lynn Giacomi, Old Forge; Beth Barry and husband, James, Carbondale; a sister-in-law, Patty Haley and husband, Chuck, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.
As per her request, following cremation, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 30, 2019