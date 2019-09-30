Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Ednock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail M. Ednock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail M. Ednock Obituary
Gail M. Ednock, 66, of Carbondale, died Friday at home. Her husband is Myron Ednock.

Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Robert and Marie Goodwin Van Nort, Gail loved to read, listen to music, watch Christmas movies and solve crossword puzzles.

Her grandchildren were her life and she enjoyed being the family caregiver. She worked at Gentex for more than 20 years.

Also surviving are a son, Michael Ednock and wife, Michele, Carbondale; a daughter, Dawn Ednock, Carbondale, and fiancé, John Rice; three grandchildren, Michael Jr., Abigail and John Michael; a brother, Robert Van Nort and wife, Ann, Massachusetts; four sisters, Debbie Kurilla and husband, Robert, Hatfield; Brenda Becker and husband, Joseph, Carbondale; Lynn Giacomi, Old Forge; Beth Barry and husband, James, Carbondale; a sister-in-law, Patty Haley and husband, Chuck, Carbondale; several nieces and nephews.

As per her request, following cremation, services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now