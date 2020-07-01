Home

Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
Garry L. Frable Jr.


1970 - 2020
Garry L. Frable Jr. Obituary

Garry L. Frable Jr. of Salem Twp. died Saturday at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville after sustained injuries from a motorcycle accident. His wife is the former Lisa Burnett.

Born Oct. 26, 1970, in Scranton, he was the son of Garry Sr. and Darlene Randall Frable of Moscow. Garry was a graduate of North Pocono High School and was a United States Navy veteran serving during Desert Storm. He was employed by T. Turner Transport, Tunkhannock.

Garry was an avid and passionate outdoors person, enjoying all kinds of fishing and hunting. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, friends and dogs.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his children, Alexander Frable, Laurel Frable, Hunter Frable and William Frable; stepchildren, Caitlin Herne, Megan Herne and Destinney Matthews; brothers, Neil Frable and Scott Frable; grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.

Friends will be received Friday from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. All persons attending the services and visitation are required to wear masks, and to comply with state guidelines for public gathering and social distancing.

For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website and Facebook page.


