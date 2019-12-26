|
Gary Allen West, 68, of Clarks Summit, died Thursday at Allied Hospice in Scranton. His wife of 41 years is Anita Dellario James West.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Raymond and Joan Hope West, he worked for 7D Wholesale before retirement. A 1969 graduate of West Scranton High School, he was a proud member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Gary was a rugged outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a huge Penn State fan and a real friend to everyone that he knew.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and health care workers who guided him through his journey. Most of all they would like to thank their neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Holcumb, who met every single need in this very difficult time.
Also surviving are two daughters, Dawn Smith and her husband, Chris, Moscow; and Wendy Long and her husband, Joshua, Spotsylvania, Va.; a brother, Thomas West and his wife, Linda, Scranton; brother-in-law, Dr. Donald Dellario and his wife, Dr. Nancy Friedley Dellario, Havre de Grace, Md.; grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Cassandra; Shane, Paige, Mick and Juliette; great-granddaughter, Arianna; niece, Elizabeth Dellario; nephews, Thomas West Jr. and Michael Fashouer; great-niece and great-nephews, Madison, Austin and Mason.
He was also preceded in death by his niece, Amy Fashouer.
Friends may call Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with military honors at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019