Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home
3 First Street
Spring Brook, PA 18444
570-842-3098
Gary Edward Reigal

Gary Edward Reigal Obituary
Gary Edward Reigal, 69, of Spring Brook Twp., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 16, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He and his wife, the former Lorie (Rozdilski), celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 23.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward Walter and Ruth (VanLouvender) Reigal. Gary graduated from North Pocono High School in 1968 and earned his bachelor's degree in business from Temple University. He worked as a business manager for North Pocono School District and East Penn School District in Lehigh County and also worked as an accountant. Gary was a member of Moscow United Methodist Church and was an avid tennis player.

In addition to his wife Lorie, Gary is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Reigal and her husband, Mike Mills, of Winter Garden, Fla.; and his son, Gary Edward Reigal Jr. and his wife, Juliana, of Boulder, Colo.; his grandchildren, Edward Amelie, Leon Reigal and Owen Mills; his nieces and nephews, Michael Evanick, Claire and Nicholas Rozdilski and Jeffrey, Katen and Dan Larioni.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy Williams.

A memorial service will be Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St. in Spring Brook Twp.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the memorial fund at Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444; or to the . To share your fondest memories of Gary, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 20, 2020
