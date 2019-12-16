|
Gary J. Pozza, 62, of South Canaan, died Sunday morning at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an illness.
Born in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Joseph and June Seeley Pozza. He was member of the Western Wayne High School class of 1975. He owned and operated Pozza Floral in South Canaan. Gary was a member of St. Tikhon's Orthodox Monastery. He was a also a member of the Hamlin Hawgs, a founding member of the Waymart Wings, and former member of the Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company. Gary was a proud United States Navy veteran.
Surviving are his sons, Joey Pozza and his wife, Kylah, Carbondale; and Connor Pozza, Carbondale; a daughter, Tara Pozza, Gouldsboro; aunts, Grace Pozza, Lake Ariel; and Lorraine Bannon and her husband, Jim, Waymart; uncle, Angelo Pozza, South Canaan; and cousins, Diane Pozza, Carole Pozza Sickler and David Pozza, all of Lake Ariel.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Pozza.
Funeral service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family encourages memorial contributions in Gary's name be made to the Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 31, Lake Ariel, PA 18436; or to the Waymart Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 186, Waymart, PA 18472.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 16, 2019