Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
View Map
Gary L. Fries


1946 - 2020
Gary L. Fries Obituary

Gary L. Fries, 74, of Lenox Twp., died Thursday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton. His wife of 50 years is the former Grace Jenkins.

Born Feb. 22, 1946, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Edwin Arthur Fries and the late Doris Esther Ross Fries Jenkin. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Thomas Jenkin II. Gary was raised by his mom and two late uncles, Lucious "Junior" Ross and Clarence Ross.

Gary was a graduate of East Benton High School and attended Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C., for music. He had operated a dairy and chicken farm and later worked for Sandvik Steel, Precision International, PennDOT and retired from Clarks Distribution.

Gary was a member of the Lenoxville United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir, and was also a member of the Lenoxville Band. He was a multitalented musician, having a natural ability to play just about any instrument, but was gifted at the banjo, accordion and piano. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid gun collector and a member of the NRA. Gary was a classic car and motorcycle enthusiast, and a fan of everything country western.

A special thank you is extended to the nurses and staff at DaVita Dialysis, Eynon, and home health care nurses, Rachel and Dolly, for their loving care and support.

He is survived by three children, Jeremy Fries and wife, Christina, of Laceyville; Jessica Munley and husband, Jason, of Jessup; and Jennifer Canfield and husband, Kevin, of Lenox Twp.; nine grandchildren, Mason, Micah, Jason, Jesse, Jackie, Jordan, Nicolas, Kathleen and Lily; three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Jenkins, Carol Demian and Kristen Reynolds; a brother-in-law, Paul Jenkins; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companions, Della and Olga.

He was also preceded in death by two infant sons, Jonathan and James.

Visitation will be held Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. by Levi Ransom. To honor Gary the family asks that those who are able, wear their favorite western boots, hat, flannel or western shirt.

To be mindful of others, please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Seeing Eye Inc., P.O. Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963 or https://www.seeingeye.org/.

To share condolences and photos with Gary's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


