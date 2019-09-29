Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgt. First Class Gary L. Pratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sgt. First Class Gary L. Pratt Obituary
Sgt. First Class Gary L. Pratt, United States Army (Ret.) passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, in Albuquerque, N.M. He was born in Scranton, Pa., raised in Glenburn Twp., and attended Abington Heights High School. Gary was the son of William and Janice Linn Pratt.

Sgt. Pratt retired from the United States Army after more than 20 years of active service. He completed two tours in the Republic of South Vietnam with the famed "Tropic Lightning" 25th Infantry Division. After military service, he spent a number of years traveling as a missionary.

Surviving are a son, Russell and wife, Christi, Sullivan, Ohio; a daughter, Rhonda Greathouse and husband, Braxton, Lebanon, Ohio; six grandchildren, Braxton Greathouse and wife, Laura; Byron and Brenton Greathouse; and Matthias, Dustyn and Forrest Pratt; former wife, Joyce Pratt; brother, Jeff Pratt and wife, Lynn, Stafford, Va.; and sister, Gail James and her husband, Robert, Glenburn; sister, Kim Taylor and husband, Clayton, Fort Worth, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now