Sgt. First Class Gary L. Pratt, United States Army (Ret.) passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, in Albuquerque, N.M. He was born in Scranton, Pa., raised in Glenburn Twp., and attended Abington Heights High School. Gary was the son of William and Janice Linn Pratt.
Sgt. Pratt retired from the United States Army after more than 20 years of active service. He completed two tours in the Republic of South Vietnam with the famed "Tropic Lightning" 25th Infantry Division. After military service, he spent a number of years traveling as a missionary.
Surviving are a son, Russell and wife, Christi, Sullivan, Ohio; a daughter, Rhonda Greathouse and husband, Braxton, Lebanon, Ohio; six grandchildren, Braxton Greathouse and wife, Laura; Byron and Brenton Greathouse; and Matthias, Dustyn and Forrest Pratt; former wife, Joyce Pratt; brother, Jeff Pratt and wife, Lynn, Stafford, Va.; and sister, Gail James and her husband, Robert, Glenburn; sister, Kim Taylor and husband, Clayton, Fort Worth, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019