Gary Shepherd, 83, formerly of Glenburn Twp., died Thursday evening at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Frances McHale Shepherd.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John J. and Doris Gibbs Shepherd. He graduated from Clarks Summit High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict. Gary was a self-employed driver, working for the former Loudon Hill and Turkey Hill stores for 30 years. He was a member of the Our Lady of Snows Parish, the VFW Post 7069, the Factoryville Sportsman Club and the NRA.



Gary was an avid trap shooter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed being the family storyteller and was always quick to bring a smile and laugh. Being a middle child, by age 8, he was the entertainer and was never at a loss for words. His sense of humor will always be remembered. His competitive spirit has earned him several trapshooting championships, and his passion for the sport has been shared with his children. He was a loving, kind and dependable husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, who made it a priority in his life to spend time with his family and help those who were in need. We are thankful for the time we shared and will carry him in our hearts forever.



Surviving are five children, Kim Shepherd, Fleetville; Lizbeth Tedesco, Atlanta, Ga.; Laurie Shepherd, North Abington Twp.; James Shepherd, Glenburn Twp., Joseph Shepherd, Factoryville; three siblings, Coralie Shepherd, Michael Shepherd, Doris Hurst; nine grandchildren, Megan, Justin and Brandon Tedesco; Blake and Brittany Barrows; Jacob, Emmalee, Sebastian and Ethan Shepherd; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, John L. Shepherd; and grandson, Brett Shepherd Barrows.



A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St. Clarks Summit, to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment with military honors will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517.

