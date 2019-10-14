|
|
Gary T. Glover, extraordinary son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert V. and Florence S. Glover. Gary was a graduate of West Scranton High School and Brandywine (Widener) College in Wilmington, Del. He was a loan officer for many years at National Bank of Olyphant and Community Bank.
Gary enjoyed family vacations in Ocean City, N.J., and Cape May, trips to Florida to attend a variety of spring training games, visits to Nashville, watching baseball games and playing golf. He followed in his father's footsteps by faithfully working the polls for several years on election days at the John Marshall School in West Scranton.
Gary will be remembered by his sisters, Janis G. Reynolds and husband, John, of Nashville, Tenn.; and Joan Glover, of Bethlehem, Pa.; nieces, Virginia E. Reynolds, of Nashville; and Sara R. Frederick and husband, Andy, of Nashville.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, Pa., with Rev. Scott Loomer, pastor, as officiating clergy.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 10 until 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment and rite of committal will be conducted privately at Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; or to a the .
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019