Gary Violanti, 66, of Blakely, formerly from Archbald, passed away Thursday at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital after a lengthy illness. His wife was the former Anna Perry, who died in 2002.



He is survived by his best friend and companion, Joan Stella, with whom he resided.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of Ramona Alabovitz Violanti of Archbald and the late Anthony Violanti. He was a graduate of Valley View High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree at Bloomsburg University. He also received a principal's certificate and a superintendent's certificate.



He was a teacher, administrator and coach at Valley View School District for over 34 years until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, Elkview Country Club and Delta Pi Fraternity.



Gary was an avid sports fan and was knowledgeable about many different sports. His passions were football and golf. He enjoyed playing football in high school and coaching during his teaching career. He spent many years golfing at Elkview Country Club.



In his retirement he pursued his other passion - traveling the world. He and Joan visited places like Bangkok, Singapore, Alaska, Croatia and his final trip this past May to Italy's Amalfi Coast. He was an animal lover and spent many hours with his puppy Jordie, whom he loved unconditionally. His other canine companion Dandy brought him 18 years of happiness.



Gary's wit, charm and ability to carry a conversation on a variety of topics endeared him to everyone. His goal in life was to take care of his girls. His wife, Anna, his mother, Mona, his daughter, Gina, and his best friend and loving companion, Joan, all knew that he was looking out for them and will continue to be.



Also surviving are a daughter, Gina Violanti, Tampa, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Jacqueline Stella, Philadelphia; an aunt, Joan Geroulo, Peckville; a cousin, Laura Hughes, Jessup; and cousins, John Alabovitz, Raleigh, N.C.; Sanford Alabovitz, Read­ing; Len Alabovitz, Summit Hill, Pa.; and uncles, Frank Violanti; and Joseph Violanti and wife, Barbara.



Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Cindy Possanza and husband, Louis, Lansdale; Lisa Papageorgiou and Dan O'Sullivan, Garnet Valley; Kim Hollingsworth and husband, Steve, Glen Mills; nieces and nephews, Kristen and Matthew Possanza, Niki and Chris Papageorgiou, and Brendan and Michael Hollingsworth.



The funeral will be Thursday from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, with Mass at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, St. John's Cemetery.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Anyone attending the funeral is asked to go directly to church. Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.



For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

