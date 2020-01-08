|
|
Gary W. Haas, 75, formerly of Taylor, died Tuesday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Divine Mercy Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
A full obituary article will run in Thursday's edition of The Times-Tribune.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020