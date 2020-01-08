|
Gary William Haas, 75, formerly of Taylor, died Tuesday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton. He is survived by his faithful caregiver, loyal best friend and beloved wife of 51 years, Vincentina (Tina) Haas.
Born in Schuylkill Haven on March 22, 1944, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth "Betty" Berger Haas, Gary was educated at Blue Mountain High School. He bravely served as a boatswain's mate on the USS Casa Grande in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After receiving his honorable discharge on May 14, 1965, he then served in the United States Naval Reserve until Feb. 26, 1968. Proud of his trade as a pipefitter and welder, he was a member of Local 524 of the Pipefitters Union for more than 40 years.
A longtime member of American Legion Post 286 in Cressona, he also belonged to the Pine Swamp Gun Club in Summit Station. Also an avid fisherman, Gary enjoyed Canadian fishing trips with his dad, brother, Wayne, and father-in-law and brother-in-law, Joseph Salerno Sr. and Jr.
Gary always looked forward to his annual trip to the gun club to go hunting alongside his dad, brothers and cousins before returning to the cabin to play a friendly game of poker. He also made countless memories on the St. Lawrence houseboat with good friends, Luke Mulherin, Robert Arcangeletti and Jimmy Caputo.
When he wasn't spending time enjoying the outdoors, he loved going to Las Vegas with his wife and in-laws. After suffering his stroke, the highlight of each day was visiting with his wife and consistently beating her at poker.
He is also survived by his loving daughter, Karen Mochan and husband, John, of Old Forge; brother, Wayne Haas and wife, Kathleen, of Bradenton, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
His daughter, Kimberly Haas; and siblings, Ronald Haas and Maryann Evans, also preceded him in death.
His family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all the nurses, aides and respiratory therapists from Allied Skilled Nursing Center's 2-North. Their kindness, caring ways and compassion toward Gary will forever be remembered. They were his adopted family and he loved them all dearly.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at Divine Mercy Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow the Mass. Private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020