Gayle E. Grzybowski, 74, of Scott Twp., died Thursday evening unexpectedly at home. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, John Grzybowski Sr.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Thelma Glaesman Kramer and was a graduate of West Scranton High School. For the past 28 years, she owned and operated the Home Away from Home Daycare, Scott Twp.



Gayle cherished her family and embraced each moment she had with them. Her great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart, bringing a smile to her face as they walked in the room. Gayle often visited the racetrack alongside her husband, John, cheering on their racehorses. A warm and gentle soul, Gayle brought joy to all those who were lucky to know her and call her friend.



Also surviving are two daughters, Judy Hollenbeck, Williamsport; and Elaine McElroy and husband, Kenneth, Scott Twp.; four grandchildren, Kevin Hollenbeck and wife, Nicole; Lee Ann Trojan and husband, Corey; Rebecca Gaughan and husband, Derek; and Jarrett McElroy; five great-grandchildren, Connor and Diana Hollenbeck, Vienna and Giovanni Trojan, and Mackenzie Gaughan; a sister, Irma Macareo, Scranton; a brother, Delbert Kramer and wife, Melitta, Philadelphia; numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two sons, John Jr. and Thomas Grzybowski; four brothers and a sister.



The funeral will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Corpus Christi Church, Montdale. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019