Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
Gayle Elizabeth Thorpe Baar Obituary
Gayle Elizabeth Thorpe Baar, Scranton, died Thursday afternoon in Moses Taylor Hospital after a brief illness. She and her husband, Eric, recently celebrated their 22nd anniversary.

Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late William and Betty Jones Thorpe, she moved to Baltimore in 1981. In 1987, she moved to Shaker Heights, Ohio; to Dallas, Texas, in 1991; and returned to the Scranton area in 2015. She was a graduate of Scranton Central High School, Bloomsburg University, the University of Scranton and Texas Women's University. She was a board member of the Jewish Federation of Scranton.

Also surviving are a daughter, Leigh Norris, Forney, Texas; two sons, Evan Phillips, Arvada, Colo.; Ian Alexander Baar, Dallas, Texas; two grandsons, Dylan Jacob Adames and Robert Wayne Norris, Forney, Texas; an aunt and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jewish Board that she served on, NEPA Youth Shelter, 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or Jewish Family Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 615 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 10, 2019
